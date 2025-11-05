Reach for the Barcelona skyline from this horizon-busting hotel
Hotel Arts Barcelona gets a luminous new look from New York studio Meyer Davis
A new look and feel is breathing fresh life into one of Barcelona’s largest and most recognised hotels. Set in a 44-storey skyscraper of glass and steel, Hotel Arts was originally built for the Olympic Games in 1992. It’s a waterfront landmark in the Catalan capital – and New York-based design studio Meyer Davis is now transforming it from head to toe, in a multi-phase renovation that aims to create appeal for a new era.
Meyer Davis unveils a new look for Hotel Arts Barcelona
The first milestone – unveiled in summer 2025 – was a redesign of the property’s nearly 500 bedrooms and suites. All are exterior-facing, offering vistas across either the Mediterranean coastline or the city and its mountainous backdrop. A view-centric philosophy therefore lies behind the redecoration: half the rooms are now themed ‘mountain’, with an earthy, fertile colour palette, while ‘sea’ rooms feature soft blues against sandier tones.
Svetlana Samardzic, senior associate at Meyer Davis, says one of her main objectives was to break down internal walls, allowing natural light to fill the sleeping, living and bathroom spaces. Mirrored interiors also accentuate the sense of openness and light, with reflections of the outdoors visible from nearly every angle. ‘Now, when you open the door, the view is right there,’ says Samardzic. ‘That’s the wow moment.’
This area of Barcelona was once known for textile production, explains Will Meyer, co-founder of the design firm whose wider hotel portfolio includes projects for Four Seasons, Mandarin Oriental, Rosewood and W. His team drew from this local trade heritage when creating elements like the upholstering of their custom-made armchairs. ‘We looked at the different weaves and textiles made here,’ Meyer says, ‘which inspired our layering and patterns.’
Other designers have also created bespoke pieces, all evoking marine life: Ayus Design has crafted lampshades from sugarcane sculpted into shapes inspired by waves, while turquoise-coloured wall sconces by SkLO are moulded to resemble floating buoys. Translucent aquamarine tables by Extra Ordinario are made of lava stone, featuring glazed crackled tabletops, while hand-tufted rugs by Spanish atelier Nanimarquina are embossed with a pattern recalling droplets of water.
Catalan creatives bring a flavour of local creativity – like ceramicist Rosa Cortiella, who has created decorative clay pieces, and artist Lorena Canals, who has designed abstract textile wall hangings hand-woven by artisans in India. Smart new tech installations, meanwhile, support greater eco-consciousness: Lutron systems automatically switch a room’s energy supplies off when guests leave, and taps for osmotised drinking water reduce needless bottle usage.
The rooms are just the start of Hotel Arts’ overall revamp, estimated for completion in 2027; valued at 220 million euros, it’s set to be Spain’s most expensive hotel renovation on record. It will include a reworked layout merging indoor and outdoor space and a wellness centre spread across four floors; new F&B spaces will add to the existing gastronomical offer, which currently includes Paco Perez’s two-Michelin-starred restaurant Enoteca.
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox.
These aren’t the only changes afoot in this part of town: the multimillion-euro redevelopment of the surrounding Port Olímpic district includes new docking, walkways and leisure spaces. ‘The city is trying to redefine that area,’ says Meyer, ‘and the hotel is one of the most important features.’
Hotel Arts Barcelona is located at Carrer de la Marina, 19-21, Ciutat Vella, 08005 Barcelona, Spain.
Agnish Ray is a travel and culture writer based in Madrid. Aside from Wallpaper*, he covers Spain for publications like The Guardian, The Times, The Telegraph, Financial Times, Conde Nast Traveller, Sleeper, Elephant, Kinfolk and others. Agnish has also worked as a strategist in the arts sector and as an adjunct professor at IE School of Architecture and Design in Spain.
-
‘We use the past to look forward to the future’: Oslo’s International Library of Fashion Research is entering its next era
Founder Elise By Olsen talks about the first five years of ILFR, nostalgia fever, and why public programming is the next step in preserving fashion history
-
Louis Kahn, the modernist architect and the man behind the myth
We chart the life and work of Louis Kahn, one of the 20th century’s most prominent modernists and a revered professional; yet his personal life meant he was also an architectural enigma
-
Formula E reveals GEN4, the latest iteration of its powerful all-electric race car
Faster, more efficient and with more recyclability than ever before, the GEN4 Formula E car will make its competitive debut in the 2026/27 season
-
A striking new cinema glows inside Madrid’s Reina Sofia Museum
Barcelona-based studio Bach reimagines a historic auditorium as a crimson-and-blue dreamscape
-
This boutique hotel in Seville is an unmissable cabinet of curiosities
Located in the city’s Jewish quarter, Hotel Casa del Limonero is a modern and contemporary art and design enthusiast’s dream
-
Peek inside Madrid’s best-kept art secret
Solo’s labyrinthine new art space in Madrid presents a surreal opportunity for exploring contemporary art and architecture
-
Has the ice cream parlour come of age?
A global wave of architecture studios is treating the scoop as spectacle, turning parlours into immersive social spaces
-
Jaç Hi-Fi Café brings Japanese listening-bar culture to Barcelona
Isern Serra Studio unveils a sound-sculpted interior that brings Japanese listening traditions into Catalonia’s contemporary design landscape
-
This chic new restaurant in Ibiza looks like a gallery and feels like a party
Mira by Gathering marries contemporary art, Mediterranean fare, and laid-back glamour in a space designed for both contemplation and celebration
-
Do luxury hotels need a farmer-in-residence?
From Ibiza to Indonesia, hospitality brands are cultivating a new travel experience, where wellness begins in the soil and ends at the table
-
The most stylish hotel takeovers to pop up at this summer
From Capri to Ibiza, luxury fashion brands are taking over seaside resorts with exclusive boutique pop-ups and bespoke poolside accessories