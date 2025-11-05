One of the defining aspects of Formula E is that every team starts out with exact the chassis and battery. Unlike traditional motorsport, where ground-up engineering and evolution are as much a part of the process as the action on the track, Formula E starts with a level playing field so that the teams can focus on powertrain and power management. Tyres are also limited to a single, all-weather type.

GEN4 Formula E car (Image credit: FIA Formula E)

The series is currently using the third iteration of the race chassis, GEN3, but the GEN4 – due to debut on track in the 2026/27 ABB FIA Formula E World Championship (the 13th season of the sport), has just been revealed. With more than 50 per cent more power than the GEN3 car, the new machine will accelerate races and require a massive overhaul of this incredibly strategic approach to racing. The car itself has been made from 100 per cent recyclable materials, with 20 per cent of each car using recycled content.

GEN4 Formula E car (Image credit: FIA Formula E)

Other GEN4 innovations include active all-wheel drive and two different aerodynamic set-ups, one for qualifying sprint sessions and another for the longer race itself. The strategic power management element of E racing is also improved by a base power output of 450kW during races, with up to 600kW in the limited ‘Attack Mode’ zones, equivalent to over 815hp (for comparison, a Formula 1 car puts out a total of around 1,000hp).

GEN4 Formula E car (Image credit: FIA Formula E)

The new battery also has more capacity, up to 55kW, which should make for more dynamic and unpredictable race strategies. Regenerative braking, an essential part of Formula E, has been improved and made more efficient. Over the next couple of years, GEN4 will be developed and refined by the key players in Formula E, Porsche, Nissan, Stellantis, Jaguar, and Lola.

GEN4 Formula E car (Image credit: FIA Formula E)

‘The GEN4 is far more than a race car. It represents over a decade of progress, innovation, and ambition in electric racing,’ says Marek Nawarecki, senior circuit sport director at the Fédération Internationale de l’Automobile. ‘Co-developed with the FIA, it stands as the most advanced, demanding, and sustainable machine we’ve ever built, redefining what’s possible in performance and environmental responsibility.’

GEN4 Formula E car (Image credit: FIA Formula E)

