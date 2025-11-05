Formula E reveals GEN4, the latest iteration of its powerful all-electric race car
Faster, more efficient and with more recyclability than ever before, the GEN4 Formula E car will make its competitive debut in the 2026/27 season
One of the defining aspects of Formula E is that every team starts out with exact the chassis and battery. Unlike traditional motorsport, where ground-up engineering and evolution are as much a part of the process as the action on the track, Formula E starts with a level playing field so that the teams can focus on powertrain and power management. Tyres are also limited to a single, all-weather type.
The series is currently using the third iteration of the race chassis, GEN3, but the GEN4 – due to debut on track in the 2026/27 ABB FIA Formula E World Championship (the 13th season of the sport), has just been revealed. With more than 50 per cent more power than the GEN3 car, the new machine will accelerate races and require a massive overhaul of this incredibly strategic approach to racing. The car itself has been made from 100 per cent recyclable materials, with 20 per cent of each car using recycled content.
Other GEN4 innovations include active all-wheel drive and two different aerodynamic set-ups, one for qualifying sprint sessions and another for the longer race itself. The strategic power management element of E racing is also improved by a base power output of 450kW during races, with up to 600kW in the limited ‘Attack Mode’ zones, equivalent to over 815hp (for comparison, a Formula 1 car puts out a total of around 1,000hp).
The new battery also has more capacity, up to 55kW, which should make for more dynamic and unpredictable race strategies. Regenerative braking, an essential part of Formula E, has been improved and made more efficient. Over the next couple of years, GEN4 will be developed and refined by the key players in Formula E, Porsche, Nissan, Stellantis, Jaguar, and Lola.
‘The GEN4 is far more than a race car. It represents over a decade of progress, innovation, and ambition in electric racing,’ says Marek Nawarecki, senior circuit sport director at the Fédération Internationale de l’Automobile. ‘Co-developed with the FIA, it stands as the most advanced, demanding, and sustainable machine we’ve ever built, redefining what’s possible in performance and environmental responsibility.’
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox.
Jonathan Bell has written for Wallpaper* magazine since 1999, covering everything from architecture and transport design to books, tech and graphic design. He is now the magazine’s Transport and Technology Editor. Jonathan has written and edited 15 books, including Concept Car Design, 21st Century House, and The New Modern House. He is also the host of Wallpaper’s first podcast.
-
Teenage Engineering gets playful with two new devices, Riddim and Ting
The new EP–40 Riddim and EP–2350 Ting from Teenage Engineering are infused with authentic dub and reggae sounds and effects
-
Bang & Olufsen Reloved brings expertly refurbished tech to design-loving audiophiles
Bang & Olufsen’s new Reloved initiative expands the company’s focus on quality, circularity and sustainability
-
Unseen works meet immersive showstoppers as Yayoi Kusama hits Switzerland
At the Fondation Beyeler in Basel, there are 300 works by Kusama to discover and it’s delightfully discombobulating