Teenage Engineering provides the patois as well as the beats with the release of two new devices, the EP–40 Riddim and EP–2350 Ting. The former is an evolution of the popular EP–133 KO II and its successor, the EP-1320 – which combined a sampler and sequencer workflow with the world of medieval music, bundling a host of evocative samples (lutes, chants and hurdy-gurdys, for example) to give beats a distinctly olde-worlde vibe.

Teenage Engineering EP–40 Riddim (Image credit: Teenage Engineering)

The EP–40 Riddim is similarly devoted to world-building, only this time the inspiration comes from a more 20th-century source, the realm of sound-system culture, and dub-infused, dancehall and reggae-driven beats. Riddim, as its name suggests, brings the beat back, with a performance-focused layout and an onboard selection of sounds that includes heavy bass and leads and even the sound of dub sirens.

Teenage Engineering EP–40 Riddim (Image credit: Teenage Engineering)

In all, this colourful little slab is a powerful beat-making machine, with over 300 original samples, along with sequencer and effects. The Swedish company has tapped contemporary artists for their sounds and music to stuff into the onboard memory. Aficionados of the scene will recognise Jamaican producer King Jammy, as well as legendary producer Mad Professor, and other names, including Japanese band Mighty Crown.

Packaging for the Teenage Engineering EP–2350 Ting and EP–40 Riddim (Image credit: Teenage Engineering)

The layout of the screen and the button graphics harks back to the poster art and lettering of early reggae album covers and the whole ensemble is struck through with TE’s ridiculous attention to detail. The accompanying merch includes a gig bag and even socks.

Teenage Engineering EP–2350 Ting (Image credit: Teenage Engineering)

The EP-40 is joined by the EP–2350 Ting, a handheld performance microphone that can be used in conjunction with the Riddim or as a standalone device. Evoking the microphones that were once paired with megaphones to form a key part of the sound-system palette, the Ting has four onboard effects.

Teenage Engineering EP–2350 Ting (Image credit: Teenage Engineering)

Effects include the all-important reverb, and the Ting can be hooked up to any device via a 3.5mm jack. The coiled cord, push-to-talk button and side lever for modulation all evoke old-school devices, with a crunchy, lo-fi quality that makes everything sound great.

Gig bag for the Teenage Engineering EP–40 Tiddim (Image credit: Teenage Engineering)

EP–40 Riddim and EP–2350 Ting, £299 for both(launch offer) at Teenage.Engineering, @TeenageEngineering

