Teenage Engineering gets playful with two new devices, Riddim and Ting
The new EP–40 Riddim and EP–2350 Ting from Teenage Engineering are infused with authentic dub and reggae sounds and effects
Teenage Engineering provides the patois as well as the beats with the release of two new devices, the EP–40 Riddim and EP–2350 Ting. The former is an evolution of the popular EP–133 KO II and its successor, the EP-1320 – which combined a sampler and sequencer workflow with the world of medieval music, bundling a host of evocative samples (lutes, chants and hurdy-gurdys, for example) to give beats a distinctly olde-worlde vibe.
The EP–40 Riddim is similarly devoted to world-building, only this time the inspiration comes from a more 20th-century source, the realm of sound-system culture, and dub-infused, dancehall and reggae-driven beats. Riddim, as its name suggests, brings the beat back, with a performance-focused layout and an onboard selection of sounds that includes heavy bass and leads and even the sound of dub sirens.
In all, this colourful little slab is a powerful beat-making machine, with over 300 original samples, along with sequencer and effects. The Swedish company has tapped contemporary artists for their sounds and music to stuff into the onboard memory. Aficionados of the scene will recognise Jamaican producer King Jammy, as well as legendary producer Mad Professor, and other names, including Japanese band Mighty Crown.
The layout of the screen and the button graphics harks back to the poster art and lettering of early reggae album covers and the whole ensemble is struck through with TE’s ridiculous attention to detail. The accompanying merch includes a gig bag and even socks.
The EP-40 is joined by the EP–2350 Ting, a handheld performance microphone that can be used in conjunction with the Riddim or as a standalone device. Evoking the microphones that were once paired with megaphones to form a key part of the sound-system palette, the Ting has four onboard effects.
Effects include the all-important reverb, and the Ting can be hooked up to any device via a 3.5mm jack. The coiled cord, push-to-talk button and side lever for modulation all evoke old-school devices, with a crunchy, lo-fi quality that makes everything sound great.
EP–40 Riddim and EP–2350 Ting, £299 for both(launch offer) at Teenage.Engineering, @TeenageEngineering
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox.
Jonathan Bell has written for Wallpaper* magazine since 1999, covering everything from architecture and transport design to books, tech and graphic design. He is now the magazine’s Transport and Technology Editor. Jonathan has written and edited 15 books, including Concept Car Design, 21st Century House, and The New Modern House. He is also the host of Wallpaper’s first podcast.
-
Bang & Olufsen Reloved brings expertly refurbished tech to design-loving audiophiles
Bang & Olufsen’s new Reloved initiative expands the company’s focus on quality, circularity and sustainability
-
Unseen works meet immersive showstoppers as Yayoi Kusama hits Switzerland
At the Fondation Beyeler in Basel, there are 300 works by Kusama to discover and it’s delightfully discombobulating
-
RIBA launches new awards – and for the first winners, we look to the Middle East
The RIBA Middle East Award winners are announced today. The first of the organisation's two new territory awards series honours a women-only mosque, a luxury hotel, a city park and more
-
Forget the sensor-stuffed smart home and opt for these bots made from warm Danish oak instead
Swift Creatives have debuted their conceptual Wooden Bots, smart notification systems concealed within a trio of sculptural, highly crafted, but still recognisably robotic devices
-
Two new portable projectors from Wanbo and Soundcore showcase extremes of scale
The ultra-compact Wanbo Dali 1 goes up against Soundcore’s mighty Nebula X1 Pro mobile theatre system
-
Google Home gets a glow-up as Gemini joins the party with its uncanny observational skills
Your smart speaker becomes sentient and you now have your own NSA-grade domestic surveillance set-up. Welcome to the terrifying power of Gemini-enabled Google Home
-
Montblanc’s new Digital Paper and Digital Pen are high-end entries into the e-ink club
Famed for its traditional writing instruments, Montblanc brings its premium approach to the digital realm
-
Back to black: five new coffee machines serve up everything from smooth filter to rich espresso
From bean to cup, there’s no messing up with these five new coffee machines, offering a fine selection of coffees in a variety of sizes
-
The new Plaud Note Pro deploys AI to transform the spoken word into searchable data
The Note Pro promises full-on conversational AI, a pocketable device that can capture roundtable chats and correctly attribute speakers and action points. Help or hindrance?
-
The Hasselblad X2D II 100C takes the iconic camera brand to a new level of sophistication
Sweden’s most sophisticated camera manufacturer announces a new flagship medium-format digital camera and zoom lens
-
Lava Studio is a sleek studio-in-a-box for guitarists seeking the ultimate portable tool
Lava Music's new Studio is an elegant touchscreen-powered guitar effects unit with multi-track recording, AI tips and tricks and a powerful integrated speaker