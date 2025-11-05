Bang & Olufsen has announced the launch of a new circularity initiative, Reloved, a way of extending the life of its products for a new generation of listeners. Reloved is a new online platform devoted to selling a selection of ‘pre-owned, authenticated, and certified Bang & Olufsen originals’.

Reloved Bang & Olufsen Beoplay A2 (Image credit: Bang & Olufsen)

So far, so good, for B&O has always pitched itself towards the upper end of most audiophile budgets. The Danish company has also a long history of refurbishing its more iconic and complicated pieces via its Recreated Classics series, which includes turntables and CD players. In fact, the company has accommodated out-of-warranty repairs and refurbishments for well over 60 years, but Reloved extends this commitment to circularity.

Bang & Olufsen Reloved (Image credit: Bang & Olufsen)

The service starts with a focus on more contemporary products at a variety of price points. The initial ‘Reloved drop’ focuses on just five products: the Beoplay P2 and A2 portable speakers, the Michael Anastassiades-designed BeoSound Edge, the BeoSound 3000 CD player (David Lewis, 2000), with its distinctive ‘curtain’ opening mechanism, and the Beogram 2000 record player, originally designed by B&O mainstay Jacob Jensen and produced between 1974 and 1976.

Reloved Bang & Olufsen Beoplay P2 (Image credit: Bang & Olufsen)

Even though it’s drawing on products from across the decades, Reloved works on the basis of available parts, as well as what B&O calls ‘contemporary relevance’ – hence the appearance of both a record player and a CD player in the selection. More products will be added in the months to come.

Bang & Olufsen Reloved (Image credit: Bang & Olufsen)

Even though they’re fully functional and refurbished, every product in the Reloved series will be graded according to material condition (mint, excellent, or good) and will be covered by a three-year warranty. Dorte Vestergaard, who heads up the Reloved programme at Bang & Olufsen, describes the initiative as the ‘continuation of a story that began a century ago – a belief that design and sound should endure. This programme allows us to preserve our heritage by refurbishing our original pieces and helping them find new homes, ready to be loved again.’

Reloved Bang & Olufsen BeoSound 3000 CD player (Image credit: Bang & Olufsen)

Reloved is currently open to customers in the EU, UK, Norway, and Switzerland, with other countries due to be added next year. The aim is to put out monthly product drops, so keep checking the site.

Bang & Olufsen Reloved (Image credit: Bang & Olufsen)

Reloved Bang & Olufsen Beogram 2000 record player (Image credit: Bang & Olufsen)

Reloved Bang & Olufsen Beosound Edge (Image credit: Bang & Olufsen)

Reloved products are available at Bang-Olufsen.com, @BangOlufsen