Bang & Olufsen bring the noise with its second audio-visual collaboration with Ferrari

This is the second collection and collaboration between Danish audio specialists Bang & Olufsen and Ferrari, established purveyors of Italian sports cars. The duo’s debut collection, launched last August, focused on three key pieces of B&O gear that were then thoroughly Ferrari-ised, the Beoplay H95 headphones, Beoplay EX earphones and the Beosound Explore portable speaker.

The Ferrari Collection Beosound Theatre (Image credit: Bang & Olufsen)

With sound taken care of, it’s now the turn of vision. The new made-to-order collection consists of another three contemporary Bang & Olufsen icons, the Beolab 50 speaker, Beosound Theatre Soundbar and Beovision Theatre TV. For the Ferrari edition, each component takes on a subtle but unmissable element of Ferrari’s signature red, along with an overall charcoal Grigio Corsa colourway.

For our second collection together, we wanted to pay tribute to aluminium, which is a hallmark material of both our brands,' says Bang & Olufsen CEO Kristian Teär. 'The result is pioneering sound and vision that blurs the line between Italian passion and Danish elegance.' Beolab 50 and Beosound Theatre now incorporate aluminium lamellas, or fins, for the first time, further enhancing the fluid, organic shapes of the speakers and soundbar.

Bang & Olufsen's Beolab 50 speaker from the Ferrari Collection (Image credit: Bang & Olufsen)

The latter contains twelve custom drivers placed to fill a room with sound. Dolby Atmos surround is included. The Grigio Corsa painted object has the Bang & Olufsen logo silk-screened onto the glass top surface, with a laser engraving prancing horse to remind you of the Ferrari tie-in.

Beolab 50 are compact freestanding speakers, designed to pair with sources like televisions, turntables and streaming boxes. Beolab 50 is designed with adaptive sound delivery, an 'adjustable acoustic lens,' that targets the sound depending on the size of the audience. This means that solo listeners get their own precisely directed sound beam, while a room full of people opens the soundscape out to fill the available space.

Detail design of the Beolab 50 speaker (Image credit: Bang & Olufsen)

Ferrari's involvement is highlighted by a single red vertical lamella down the front, paired with the jet-black speaker fabric and precision-milled Grigio Corsa aluminium lamellas on the sides. The acoustic lens itself bears the Ferrari logo.

Finally, there's the Beovision Theatre Ferrari Edition, a 4K television with build in Dolby Atmos surround sound. Available in three screen sizes, 55”, 65” and 77”, the television is entirely formed from aluminum, with just a hint of red covering the tweeter ring, concealed behind the array of aluminium lamellas on the front speaker system. The motorised stand and Beoremote One are also finished in matching Grigio Corsa aluminium.

Beovision Theatre from the B&O Ferrari Collection (Image credit: Bang & Olufsen)

Beolab 50 Ferrari Edition speakers, £75,000 the pair, Beosound Ferrari Edition Theatre Soundbar, from £15,000, Beovision Ferrari Edition Theatre with stand and Beoremote One, from £20,700

Available at Bang & Olufsen Stores, Bang-Olufsen.com, @BangOlufsen