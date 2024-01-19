The Beosound A9 x MonoNeon brings bold colour to the ultra-refined Danish speaker system

MonoNeon is a Grammy-winning American musician, best known for his innovative and experimental approach to bass playing. As well as working with Prince, George Clinton and Nas, the prolific artist has worked across rock, jazz and psychedelic music, with a bold visual style to complement his unconventional technique.

MonoNeon brings colour to the Beosound A9

Artist and musician MonoNeon (Image credit: Bang & Olufsen)

Now MonoNeon (real name Dywane Thomas Jr) has teamed up with Bang & Olufsen to create a speaker that references his eclectic approach. This limited-edition Beosound A9 takes MonoNeon’s personal aesthetic and translates it into a dizzying patchwork pattern that appears to explode from the centre of the A9’s circular form, turning the sculptural speaker into a piece of audio art.

For the musician, it was an opportunity to create a synesthesia-like effect. ‘Whenever I see a painting, I can interpret it musically,’ he says, ‘For some people, it may be just a picture, but I look at it thinking: “I can play that”. I wanted the speaker to be able to play without playing. Bringing me inspiration and telling me a story just by looking at it.’

Bang & Olufsen x MonoNeon Beosound A9 (Image credit: Bang & Olufsen)

Bang & Olufsen’s previous collaborators include Danish Studio Norm Architects, but this is the first time the company has explicitly reached out to a recording artist.

The Beosound A9 is a perfect canvas for self-expression. The freestanding speaker rests on three sturdy oak legs, with its circular form containing seven room-filling drivers. The regular model is available in a number of coloured fabric finishes, including Kvadrat wool. In addition to featuring on a limited-edition model, the cover can be bought separately for existing A9 owners.

Bang & Olufsen x MonoNeon Beosound A9 (Image credit: Bang & Olufsen)

Beosound A9 in collaboration with MonoNeon, Bang-Olufsen.com, cover available separately for £450