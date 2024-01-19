The Beosound A9 x MonoNeon brings bold colour to the ultra-refined Danish speaker system
Bang & Olufsen’s Beosound A9 limited-edition speaker with musician MonoNeon sees the brand continue its collaborative streak
MonoNeon is a Grammy-winning American musician, best known for his innovative and experimental approach to bass playing. As well as working with Prince, George Clinton and Nas, the prolific artist has worked across rock, jazz and psychedelic music, with a bold visual style to complement his unconventional technique.
MonoNeon brings colour to the Beosound A9
Now MonoNeon (real name Dywane Thomas Jr) has teamed up with Bang & Olufsen to create a speaker that references his eclectic approach. This limited-edition Beosound A9 takes MonoNeon’s personal aesthetic and translates it into a dizzying patchwork pattern that appears to explode from the centre of the A9’s circular form, turning the sculptural speaker into a piece of audio art.
For the musician, it was an opportunity to create a synesthesia-like effect. ‘Whenever I see a painting, I can interpret it musically,’ he says, ‘For some people, it may be just a picture, but I look at it thinking: “I can play that”. I wanted the speaker to be able to play without playing. Bringing me inspiration and telling me a story just by looking at it.’
Bang & Olufsen’s previous collaborators include Danish Studio Norm Architects, but this is the first time the company has explicitly reached out to a recording artist.
The Beosound A9 is a perfect canvas for self-expression. The freestanding speaker rests on three sturdy oak legs, with its circular form containing seven room-filling drivers. The regular model is available in a number of coloured fabric finishes, including Kvadrat wool. In addition to featuring on a limited-edition model, the cover can be bought separately for existing A9 owners.
Beosound A9 in collaboration with MonoNeon, Bang-Olufsen.com, cover available separately for £450
Wallpaper* Newsletter
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox
Jonathan Bell has written for Wallpaper* magazine since 1999, covering everything from architecture and transport design to books, tech and graphic design. He is now the magazine’s Transport and Technology Editor. Jonathan has written and edited 15 books, including Concept Car Design, 21st Century House, and The New Modern House. He is also the host of Wallpaper’s first podcast.
-
Bay Area exhibition spotlights San Francisco furniture design community
Bay Area furniture design is the subject of ‘Works in Progress’, an exhibition on view at the American Industrial Center in San Francisco’s Dogpatch district until 23 January 2024
By Shonquis Moreno Published
-
Samsung Galaxy S24 series goes all out on AI
The Samsung Galaxy S24 series is announced, with a host of AI-powered functions designed to transform your relationship with your phone
By Jonathan Bell Published
-
Unseen images by JK Bruce-Vanderpuije are a glimpse of life in 20th-century Ghana
Late Ghanaian photographer JK Bruce-Vanderpuije’s works are on show at Efie Gallery in Dubai, offering a vision of a nation across the decades
By Tianna Williams Published
-
Year in review: top 10 audio products of 2023, as selected by Wallpaper’s Jonathan Bell
Every audio brand offers high fidelity as a gilt-edged promise – which products matched up to the claims? Consult our top 10
By Jonathan Bell Published
-
Bang & Olufsen Beolab 8 is a stunning standalone speaker
The new Bang & Olufsen Beolab 8 speaker can be used on its own or in a pair, or even as part of the ultimate home cinema set-up
By Jonathan Bell Published
-
Bang & Olufsen teams up with Ferrari for an exclusive collection of its best audio products
The Bang & Olufsen Ferrari Collection – combining B&O’s audio heritage with the car maker’s extrovert sporting style – offers enthusiasts of both brands a new way to explore their passions
By Jonathan Bell Published
-
Minimalist speaker designs blend audio with art
By Jonathan Bell Last updated
-
Bang and Olufsen brings the classic turntable back to life
The Danish brand are reviving the iconic Beogram 4000 turntable as part of an ongoing restoration programme
By Jonathan Bell Last updated
-
Bang & Olufsen hit the road with new running shoe collaboration
Music and physical activity are combined in Bang & Olufsen's latest collaboration ‘Cloudboom' with running tech brand On
By Jonathan Bell Last updated
-
Bang & Olufsen adds Amazon Alexa to its latest speaker
Danish brand Bang & Olufsen has revamped its Beosound A1 entry-level Bluetooth speaker with an impressive 360-degree soundscape, battery life and waterproofing
By Jonathan Bell Last updated
-
Bang & Olufsen team up with Benjamin Hubert to balance sonic design
Bang & Olufsen continue to change the way we experience music by collaborating with designer Benjamin Hubert for the ‘Beosound Balance’
By Jonathan Bell Last updated