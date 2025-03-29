The latest Atelier Edition speaker from Bang & Olufsen extols the joys of Spring
Bang & Olufsen’s Beosound Level Frosted Green is serene, green and sonically impressive
Bang & Olufsen continues to leverage the bespoke abilities of its new Atelier program with the launch of a new finish, shown here on the Besound Level.
Beosound Level Frosted Green takes the minimal brilliance of the Level portable speaker and spritzes it up with a custom fabric cover featuring a shifting gradient of green. According to the company, the cover was ‘inspired by the shift from winter to spring, when green slowly returns to the world,’ with a transition that feels slightly pixellated.
Within this slender box are five speakers, placed in such a way that the level can be deployed either horizontally, vertically or even mounted on a wall. The Frosted Green edition pairs the new fabric with an aluminium frame that combines both polished and matte textures (‘mirroring the tension between frost and thaw’).
Bang & Olufsen’s Atelier editions mark a major departure for a company known for so long for its fervent adherence to minimal, modern and muted tones. The Atelier Limited Edition Beosound Level Frosted Green will be made in an edition of just 85 units, representing the part of Atelier dedicated to limited editions that showcase new approaches and traditional craftsmanship.
Inside the Beosound Level are sensors that adapt the device’s acoustic performance depending on its location in a room and its configuration. There’s an onboard 16-hour battery that allows it to be taken from room to room, or even outside, and like all B&O’s recent products, there’s a strong commitment to repair, reuse and recycling, with components that can easily be replaced or even upgraded.
Bang & Olufsen Beosound Level Frosted Green, €2500, an edition of 85 engraved and numbered pieces, available online and at selected stores, Bang-Olufsen.com, @BangOlufsen
Jonathan Bell has written for Wallpaper* magazine since 1999, covering everything from architecture and transport design to books, tech and graphic design. He is now the magazine’s Transport and Technology Editor. Jonathan has written and edited 15 books, including Concept Car Design, 21st Century House, and The New Modern House. He is also the host of Wallpaper’s first podcast.
