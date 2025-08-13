Cult classic ‘Teenagers in Their Bedrooms’ captures the angst of being a teen
Are 1990s teens so different? Three decades after its original release, this photography book by Adrienne Salinger has been published again, by DAP
In the late 1980s and early 1990s, Adrienne Salinger would approach girls in line for the toilet at shopping malls across America, and ask if she could photograph them in their bedrooms.
‘Think of that! Now, can you imagine?’ she asks when we catch up over Zoom. ‘I would then spend a long time in there, wow. And of course I've met their parents. And the only rule I had was that you can't clean your room. I wanted it to be who they are.’
The results were published in 1995 as the photography book Teenagers in Their Bedrooms, which quickly achieved cult status. The title has now been republished, as an expanded version including additional photographs, and the images hold the same power as they did three decades ago.
Singer loved the experience. ‘I was just really interested in what [the subjects] thought about things,’ she says. ‘Because when you're a teenager, you have a clarity about your life that only starts to dissolve as you get older, when you have to compromise. You don't have to when you're a teenager, because you're not paying the utility bill, or renting. You don't have to have a job. You haven't started. We're supposed to be having a great time, but really, we're not. So even though they changed their mind a lot, I respected their point of view. And every single person is so different.’
The photographs capture private sanctuaries. Surrounded by posters, books, accessories and clutter, the teenagers are poised between adulthood and vulnerability, in a mish-mash of taste, personality and comfort.
Singer wanted to be true to her subjects. She chose to use continuous lighting – where the likely results of the shoot are very transparent for the sitter – rather than strobe flashes, which give the photographer a lot of creative control, but can feel more aggressive and, she felt, ‘could have reduced the person’. She adds, ‘There's no such thing as a pure collaboration if you have the camera – I have the power, which I would explain to them. [But] I couldn't rip them off. And I wanted them to confront the viewer and stare into the lens, because then they have some power, some agency.’
Singer got to know the teenagers she photographed, talking to them for hours and hearing their secrets. ‘Teenagers especially have a very bad reputation,’ she adds. ‘They're quite hard done by and dismissed quite a lot. So maybe it was nice for them as well to have someone seeing them and spending time with them.’
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox.
Teenagers in Their Bedrooms by Adrienne Salinger is published by DAP and available from amazon.co.uk, £29.75
Hannah Silver is the Art, Culture, Watches & Jewellery Editor of Wallpaper*. Since joining in 2019, she has overseen offbeat design trends and in-depth profiles, and written extensively across the worlds of culture and luxury. She enjoys meeting artists and designers, viewing exhibitions and conducting interviews on her frequent travels.
-
Step inside Pauline Karpidas’ London home, a cabinet of curiosities filled with art and design treasures
The British collector is selling the entire contents of her art and design-filled home: take a peek before it goes under the hammer at Sotheby’s in September 2025
-
Boutique London rental development celebrates European courtyard living
London design and development studio Wendover unveils its newest residential project, 20 Newcourt Street, comprising nine apartments; we toured with co-founder Gabriel Chipperfield
-
Compact but far from cuddly, the Abarth 600e is a small but shouty EV with a sting in its tail
Abarth’s second performance electric car, the 600e ramps up the branding to make a bold statement inside and out
-
Booker Prize 2025: Kiran Desai returns with long-awaited follow-up as longlist is revealed
This year’s Booker Prize longlist captures the emotional complexity of our times, with stories of fractured families, shifting identities and the search for meaning in unfamiliar places
-
How to be butch: Clark Henley’s sharp, satirical and playful manual is back in print
The 1982 classic, ‘The Butch Manual: The Current Drag and How to Do It’, full of tongue-in-cheek advice, is available once again
-
We are all fetishists, says Anastasiia Fedorova in her new book, which takes a deep dive into kink
In ‘Second Skin’, writer and curator Fedorova takes a tour through the materials, objects and power dynamics we have fetishised
-
The gayest love story ever told: Jeremy Atherton Lin's memoir is a tribute to home
In 'Deep House: The Gayest Love Story Ever Told', Jeremy Atherton Lin mixes memoir with a historical deep-dive into marriage equlaity
-
The glory years of the Cannes Film Festival are captured in a new photo book
‘Cannes’ by Derek Ridgers looks back on the photographer's time at the Cannes Film Festival between 1984 and 1996
-
Taschen’s sexy record covers are hitting all the right notes
Taschen has been through 50 years of album art for its latest tome, ‘Sexy Record Covers’
-
‘Dressed to Impress’ captures the vivid world of everyday fashion in the 1950s and 1960s
A new photography book from The Anonymous Project showcases its subjects when they’re dressed for best, posing for events and celebrations unknown
-
Daniel Arsham’s new monograph collates the works of the auto-obsessed American artist
‘Arsham Motorsport’ is two volumes of inspiration, process and work, charting artist Daniel Arsham’s oeuvre inspired by the icons and forms of the automotive industry