Inside Davé, Polaroids from a little-known Paris hotspot where the A-list played

Chinese restaurant Davé drew in A-list celebrities for three decades. What happened behind closed doors? A new book of Polaroids looks back

Polaroids of Madonna, Alek Keshishian and Naomi Campbell partying at Davé restaurant, from a new book, A Night at Davé
Left, Madonna and Alek Keshishian and right, Naomi Campbell, from A Night at Davé, published by Idea
(Image credit: A Night at Dave, published by IDEA)
On a quiet street in Paris near the Comédie-Française, there sat a seemingly unassuming Chinese restaurant. But despite its nondescript façade, Davé, which opened its doors in 1982, was the pinnacle of glamorous Parisian nightlife for three decades.

A roll call of celebrities from across art, music, fashion and culture were regulars – including Helmut Newton, Grace Coddington, Allen Ginsberg, Yves Saint Laurent, Francis Ford Coppola, Iggy Pop, Rei Kawakubo, Lou Reed, Yoko Ono, Madonna, Alexander McQueen and Kate Moss. They ignored the ‘Complet’ (full) sign that hung on the door to party in absolute privacy.

polaroids of people at a party

Yves Saint Laurent and the venue’s owner, Tai ‘Davé’ Cheung 

(Image credit: A Night at Dave, published by IDEA)

polaroids of people at a party

Actress Aurore Clément and Davé

(Image credit: A Night at Dave, published by IDEA)

There every night was owner Tai ‘Davé’ Cheung, who captured it all with his Polaroid camera. How did his guests feel when he pulled it out? ‘They were delighted. With the Polaroid, they saw the result immediately – no surprises. You can’t take a bad picture of someone without them knowing,’ he says now.

Word of mouth drew in his guests, he says. ‘I liked the creatives, the designers, artists, musicians and writers, especially because they taught me things: they shared. The first ones through the door – Brion Gysin, Jean-Marie Rouart, Eduardo Arroyo, Francis Ford Coppola, Aurore Clément, Suzi Wis, Anne-Marie Deschodt, Helmut and June Newton – especially.’

polaroids of people at a party

Davé, director Tim Burton and actress Lisa Marie

(Image credit: A Night at Dave, published by IDEA)

polaroids of people at a party

Actress Carole Bouquet

(Image credit: A Night at Dave, published by IDEA)

Now – launching during Paris Photo 2025 – Davé’s Polaroids are the subject of a new book , A Night at Davé, conceived by Charles Morin and Boris Bergmann with Davé, which reveals what happened behind its doors. Sofia Coppola, who was a regular in the 1980s with her parents and their friends, was such a fan, she has written the book’s introduction. ‘Davé was the place to be,’ she says.

‘It wasn’t a bourgeois place,’ reflects Davé. ‘It was a place where people could be who they wanted to be.’

