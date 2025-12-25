Every time jewellery journalist and stylist Jessica Diamond (a case of nominative determinism if ever there was one) travels to Sri Lanka, she tries to return home with a loose sapphire. But, as she browses the island’s many small jewellery shops, filled with treasures from the gem-rich soil, she is never entirely convinced that she is paying a fair price, or even that the stones are genuine. ‘I wanted to cut through all that and be able to offer people the chance to buy with that worry taken away,’ she says.

A desire for transparency – for lifting the veil on gem sourcing – is the driving force behind Hardy & Diamond, Gemstone Journeys, a new travel concept co-founded by Diamond and the formidable gemologist Joanna Hardy. Launching in April 2026, the experience centres on a five-night journey through Sri Lanka, whose sapphires have been prized for centuries.

A former Sotheby’s specialist, author, lecturer and Antiques Roadshow valuer, Hardy brings rare authority to the partnership. Renowned for her unimpeachable expertise in gemstone authentication, she also contributes an extraordinary network of industry contacts – including Sri Lankan dealers who co-manage artisanal mines. ‘There are no grey areas,’ says Diamond of their labour, conditions and environmental practices. ‘It's all very transparent.’

The inaugural journey will be anchored at Malabar Hill, a hotel and spa cocooned in lush greenery. Guests will visit an artisanal mine, witnessing first-hand how gems are coaxed from the earth. A curated gem-buying day follows at the architecturally-awarded Trebartha East Round House, where vetted dealers present an array of loose stones. Hardy and Diamond will guide guests through the process of choosing one, with an absolute guarantee that every stone is authentic, responsibly mined and fairly priced.

The story doesn’t end at Colombo airport. Back in the UK, the pair draw on the full reach of their combined black books, introducing guests to jewellers who can transform their Sri Lankan gem into a bespoke piece to ‘complete the journey’. ‘People will have the opportunity to buy the stone in a completely unpressurised way, then to bring that stone home and not feel intimidated by the idea of having to make it into a piece of jewellery,’ says Diamond. Whether a simple bezel setting or a bold contemporary design, each jewel will be tailored to individual taste and budget – a one-of-a-kind souvenir imbued with memory and meaning.

Sri Lankan gem mining, Diamond notes, is worlds apart from industrial operations elsewhere. Mines here are small, shallow and artisanal. ‘You basically walk through the jungle and come across a mine,’ she says. ‘It wouldn't be a big operation – basically just people digging in the soil to find stones.’ There is no heavy machinery, no large-scale excavation – just traditional methods passed down through generations.

This human-scale approach, combined with the island’s astonishing range of stones – sapphires in every imaginable hue, alongside tourmaline, spinel, citrine and topaz – made Sri Lanka the natural choice for Hardy and Diamond’s inaugural trip. ‘We wanted to offer stones of all different sizes, colours and budgets – from a one-and-a-half-carat cornflower-blue sapphire to something really exceptional,’ explains Diamond.

‘I hope [the trip] ignites a bit more interest into where your gemstones are from,’ she adds. ‘There is a lot of background noise about bad practice, but we want to do something very positive.’ Diamond is keen to challenge entrenched myths around ethics and sustainability in the gemstone world: while mining has long been associated with environmental damage and human rights abuses, the reality today is far more nuanced. Many suppliers now operate with full traceability, under rigorous regulation, and play an active role in supporting local communities and economies.

By the same token, she argues, lab-grown diamonds – often presented as a silver bullet – deserve closer scrutiny. Many are produced using fossil-fuel energy, and their ease of manufacture means their value is significantly lower, and still falling.

Looking ahead, Diamond hopes to take Gemstone Journeys guests to uncover South Sea pearls in Australia or experience Arizona’s Tucson Gem Fair. For now, though, Sri Lanka – with its saturated colours, unhurried pace and deep gemological lineage – offers the perfect opening chapter. ‘We want it to be a beautiful holiday, and for people to be left with a very special piece of jewellery,’ she says. This memento will be precious, but the memories made along the way? Priceless.

Trip dates: 22-27 April 2026, 27 April-2 May 2026, hardydiamond.com