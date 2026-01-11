Wallpaper* Design Awards: Boghossian’s gem wizardry dazzles in high jewellery
Boghossian's unique mix of craftsmanship and modern design is behind the edgy elegance of its jewellery – a worthy Wallpaper* Design Awards 2026 winner
Geneva-based high jewellery brand Boghossian specialises in avant-garde, offbeat designs with an edgy elegance, pioneering innovative processes such as the ‘kissing’ technique, where one precious stone is set carefully into another. In other intricate methods, materials are imbued with a lightness, demonstrated notably in the Merveilles technique – as in the earrings below – where precious stones, placed next to each other, appear to magically float, with none of the metal holding them in place visible.
This engineering wizardry appears again in the ‘Flame’ earrings. They are created in a selection of sorbet shades, including kunzite and chalcedony, and pink tourmaline and opal; here, green jadeite is teased into sculptural curves that cradle vivid green tourmalines, creating playful pieces inspired by the rectilinear forms of the Kufic alphabet.
This article appears in the February 2026 Design Awards Issue of Wallpaper* , available from 8 January in print on newsstands, on the Wallpaper* app on Apple iOS, and to subscribers of Apple News +. Subscribe to Wallpaper* today
Hannah Silver is the Art, Culture, Watches & Jewellery Editor of Wallpaper*. Since joining in 2019, she has overseen offbeat art trends and conducted in-depth profiles, as well as writing and commissioning extensively across the worlds of culture and luxury. She enjoys travelling, visiting artists' studios and viewing exhibitions around the world, and has interviewed artists and designers including Maggi Hambling, William Kentridge, Jonathan Anderson, Chantal Joffe, Lubaina Himid, Tilda Swinton and Mickalene Thomas.
