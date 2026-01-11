Geneva-based high jewellery brand Boghossian specialises in avant-garde, offbeat designs with an edgy elegance, pioneering innovative processes such as the ‘kissing’ technique, where one precious stone is set carefully into another. In other intricate methods, materials are imbued with a lightness, demonstrated notably in the Merveilles technique – as in the earrings below – where precious stones, placed next to each other, appear to magically float, with none of the metal holding them in place visible.

Boghossian Merveilles Halo Diamond Earrings View at boghossianjewels.com

This engineering wizardry appears again in the ‘Flame’ earrings. They are created in a selection of sorbet shades, including kunzite and chalcedony, and pink tourmaline and opal; here, green jadeite is teased into sculptural curves that cradle vivid green tourmalines, creating playful pieces inspired by the rectilinear forms of the Kufic alphabet.

boghossianjewels.com

This article appears in the February 2026 Design Awards Issue of Wallpaper* , available from 8 January in print on newsstands, on the Wallpaper* app on Apple iOS, and to subscribers of Apple News +. Subscribe to Wallpaper* today