Valérie Messika, the founder and creative director of French jewellery house Messika, likes to put a contemporary spin on traditional silhouettes, drawing on a family legacy of expertise inherited from her father, renowned diamond merchant André Messika, for her distinctive aesthetic.

The brand, which recently marked its 20th anniversary, can be relied on for expertly-crafted pieces that are both contemporary and sexy, whether seen in the fluid and playful ‘Move’ collection or in the more romantic ‘My Twin’.

An architectural elegance underpins the minimalist lines of the ‘Moderniste’ collection, which eschews the superfluous for an emphasis on graphic essential forms. The rings, necklaces and bracelets, in 18k white, yellow and pink gold, are united by strong sculptural lines and sharp angles.

messika.com

