Messika imbues minimalist diamond jewellery with a contemporary edge
Messika embrace sharp angles and precious materials in a striking jewellery piece
Valérie Messika, the founder and creative director of French jewellery house Messika, likes to put a contemporary spin on traditional silhouettes, drawing on a family legacy of expertise inherited from her father, renowned diamond merchant André Messika, for her distinctive aesthetic.
The brand, which recently marked its 20th anniversary, can be relied on for expertly-crafted pieces that are both contemporary and sexy, whether seen in the fluid and playful ‘Move’ collection or in the more romantic ‘My Twin’.
An architectural elegance underpins the minimalist lines of the ‘Moderniste’ collection, which eschews the superfluous for an emphasis on graphic essential forms. The rings, necklaces and bracelets, in 18k white, yellow and pink gold, are united by strong sculptural lines and sharp angles.
This article appears in the January 2026 Next Generation issue of Wallpaper* is available in print on newsstands, on the Wallpaper* app on Apple iOS, and to subscribers of Apple News + from 4 December 2025. Subscribe to Wallpaper* today
Hannah Silver is the Art, Culture, Watches & Jewellery Editor of Wallpaper*. Since joining in 2019, she has overseen offbeat art trends and conducted in-depth profiles, as well as writing and commissioning extensively across the worlds of culture and luxury. She enjoys travelling, visiting artists' studios and viewing exhibitions around the world, and has interviewed artists and designers including Maggi Hambling, William Kentridge, Jonathan Anderson, Chantal Joffe, Lubaina Himid, Tilda Swinton and Mickalene Thomas.
