Next-generation jeweller Rosalie Carlier is one to watch
The young jewellery designer creates sensuous but bold pieces intended to ‘evoke emotion in the wearer’
Rosalie Carlier began her career studying architecture before switching to jewellery design, seeking the greater intimacy that the medium requires. Born in Belgium, she studied jewellery design at Antwerp's academy, drawn to jewellery's distinctive blend of functionality and creativity.
‘I always loved the process of designing, but I think I missed that connection with the body. In jewellery, I found that completely.’
Included this year in Dover Street Market’s showcase of emerging jewellery designers, her sensuous, romantic style takes shape in generously proportioned forms. ‘I often find inspiration in nature and objects from daily life,’ she says. ‘It’s mostly organic and sculptural forms that inspire me and find their way into my work. I’m interested in how jewellery pieces move, and how they can evoke emotion in the wearer.’
Carlier is fascinated by the way materials and techniques convey an emotional impact, building on the tension between craftsmanship and concept. She especially enjoys exploring the strong and unique connection that jewellery holds with the body.
‘A small object can have such a profound impact, and it can subtly strengthen a person’s character, gesture or silhouette,’ she notes. ‘It’s something you buy out of love, not just for utility – either for someone else or for yourself. And I think that’s really beautiful.'
This article appears in the January 2026 Next Generation issue of Wallpaper*, available in print on newsstands, on the Wallpaper* app on Apple iOS, and to subscribers of Apple News + from 4 December 2025. Subscribe to Wallpaper* today
Hannah Silver is the Art, Culture, Watches & Jewellery Editor of Wallpaper*. Since joining in 2019, she has overseen offbeat art trends and conducted in-depth profiles, as well as writing and commissioning extensively across the worlds of culture and luxury. She enjoys travelling, visiting artists' studios and viewing exhibitions around the world, and has interviewed artists and designers including Maggi Hambling, William Kentridge, Jonathan Anderson, Chantal Joffe, Lubaina Himid, Tilda Swinton and Mickalene Thomas.
