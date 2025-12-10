Six beautiful books to gift the watch and jewellery lover

From an encyclopaedic love letter to watchmaking to a celebration of contemporary jewellery, these tomes are true gems

Open book about watches
The Watch: Stories and Savoir Faire by Audemars Piguet, published by Flammarion
(Image credit: Audemars Piguet)
By
published
in Features

Gifting a lover of jewels and watches can be a challenging pursuit (taste is so personal and the stakes may be high), but choosing a jewellery or watch book is a savvy alternative. A book is an inspiring archive, as well as a beautiful object in its own right. Here are six volumes we’d be delighted to receive this season.

