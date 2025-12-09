This clever café-cum-playroom in Poznań makes space for everyone
Designed by Poland’s Cudo Studio, Sunday proposes a warm, dynamic take on the family café
In the layered Polish city of Poznań (which recently saw the opening of a Holloway Li-designed Puro hotel), Sunday, a café-cum-playroom, reconciles two typologies that are distinct yet not entirely estranged. Wrocław-based Cudo Studio proposes a playful, urban interior naturally attuned to both children and adults; a joyful, precise study in spatial design that connects rather than divides.
Sunday, Poznań
‘We wanted a coherent, contemporary space in which every user feels equally important; a warm, welcoming, sensory interior shaped by natural materials and subtle colours that foster both relaxation and play,’ explain Tomasz Borowiak and Aleksander Czerwonka-Jabłoński, co-founders of Cudo Studio. The design feels gentle and assured: a coffee shop that retains its aesthetic clarity while remaining inviting and interactive enough for younger visitors.
At the front, the venue follows a fairly traditional register; at the rear, adjacent to a garden, the atmosphere shifts into something more dynamic. A stately mosaic-clad bar by Paradyż anchors the entrance, with Camengo-upholstered seating tracing the walls to set the flow. A palette of burnt orange, pink and beige softens the wood, stone, felt and natural plaster details.
Key furniture and lighting come from Polish designers – chairs by The Good Living&Co, barstools by NG Design, lighting by Nodi Studio’s Anna Marciniszyn and Chors – each chosen to withstand heavy use without losing visual sensitivity.
Meanwhile, the play area orbits a miniature kitchen, with games and seating echoing the materiality and tactility of the grown-up zone. ‘Children and adults share one space, but in a way that remains comfortable for both,’ add Borowiak and Aleksander Czerwonka-Jabłoński.
Sunday is located at Poznańska 1/35, 60-848 Poznań, Poland.
Sofia de la Cruz is the Travel Editor at Wallpaper*. A self-declared flâneuse, she feels most inspired when taking the role of a cultural observer – chronicling the essence of cities and remote corners through their nuances, rituals, and people. Her work lives at the intersection of art, design, and culture, often shaped by conversations with the photographers who capture these worlds through their lens.
