In the layered Polish city of Poznań (which recently saw the opening of a Holloway Li-designed Puro hotel), Sunday, a café-cum-playroom, reconciles two typologies that are distinct yet not entirely estranged. Wrocław-based Cudo Studio proposes a playful, urban interior naturally attuned to both children and adults; a joyful, precise study in spatial design that connects rather than divides.

Sunday, Poznań

‘We wanted a coherent, contemporary space in which every user feels equally important; a warm, welcoming, sensory interior shaped by natural materials and subtle colours that foster both relaxation and play,’ explain Tomasz Borowiak and Aleksander Czerwonka-Jabłoński, co-founders of Cudo Studio. The design feels gentle and assured: a coffee shop that retains its aesthetic clarity while remaining inviting and interactive enough for younger visitors.

At the front, the venue follows a fairly traditional register; at the rear, adjacent to a garden, the atmosphere shifts into something more dynamic. A stately mosaic-clad bar by Paradyż anchors the entrance, with Camengo-upholstered seating tracing the walls to set the flow. A palette of burnt orange, pink and beige softens the wood, stone, felt and natural plaster details.

Key furniture and lighting come from Polish designers – chairs by The Good Living&Co, barstools by NG Design, lighting by Nodi Studio’s Anna Marciniszyn and Chors – each chosen to withstand heavy use without losing visual sensitivity.

Meanwhile, the play area orbits a miniature kitchen, with games and seating echoing the materiality and tactility of the grown-up zone. ‘Children and adults share one space, but in a way that remains comfortable for both,’ add Borowiak and Aleksander Czerwonka-Jabłoński.

Sunday is located at Poznańska 1/35, 60-848 Poznań, Poland.

