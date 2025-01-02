Polish hotel Puro Poznań is a design-forward delight

Design studio Holloway Li’s recent makeover of Puro Poznań echoes the town’s art nouveau architecture

Left, a ‘T4’ chair, designed by Holloway Li. Right, the calming natural material palette of a refurbished guest room
Left, ‘T4’ chairs, designed by Holloway Li. Right, the calming natural material palette of a refurbished guest room
(Image credit: Courtesy of Pion Studio)
We usually expect to find design-forward hotels in cities such as London, New York, or Copenhagen. So when Puro Hotels opened its first property in Wrocław, Poland in 2010, we sat up and took notice. The company has since grown to include seven hotels across Poland (including Puro Warsaw, Puro Kazimierz, Puro Gdansk and Puro Łódź), putting the country on the design map thanks to a vibrant approach that blends the local heritage with a bold, contemporary aesthetic, created by studios such as Conran and Partners and De Salles Flint.

Tour Puro Poznań hotel

Puro Poznań reception

Reception

(Image credit: Courtesy of Pion Studio)

Puro Poznań recently emerged from a top-to-toe overhaul, just in time for its tenth anniversary. As with the brand’s other properties, the design, led by London-based studio Holloway Li, has been informed by the hotel’s location, drawing on its home within the city’s historic Old Town.

‘We chose to introduce a natural material palette and focus on a series of new key elements that would have the most impact along a guest’s journey,’ explains project designer Grey Grierson.

Puro Poznań bar

Bar

(Image credit: Courtesy of Pion Studio)

Hotel restaurant Nifty

Hotel restaurant Nifty offers a contemporary take on regional staples

(Image credit: Courtesy of Pion Studio)

The result is undeniably lovely to look at, with these key elements emerging through details such as the striking curved reception desk, elevated on three sculpted limestone plinths. ‘We wanted to create an eye-catching moment as guests enter the hotel,’ notes Grierson. Clad with glossy red tiles, the desk adds a pop of colour to an otherwise subdued colour scheme, while textural details come by way of a hand-tufted rug, its patterns and colours inspired by the nearby public square.

Puro Poznań meeting room

Meeting room

(Image credit: Courtesy of Pion Studio)

‘Font’ swivel armchairs, designed by David Thulstrup

‘Font’ swivel armchairs, designed by David Thulstrup for Møbel Copenhagen, are set around a meeting table

(Image credit: Courtesy of Pion Studio)

Each space is peppered with regional references. Take the decorative glass in one of the meeting rooms, handmade by local manufacturer Riwal, which echoes Poznań’s art nouveau townhouses. Or the circular cut-out in the partition between the lounge and the reception, which references the early-20th-century locomotives produced in factories in and around the city.

Guest rooms, meanwhile, are kitted out in calming neutral tones, featuring richly textured fabrics, glazed ceramic tiles and carved limestone bedside tables that flow into the curve of the fabric headboards.

puro poznan hotel holloway li design

(Image credit: Courtesy of Pion Studio)

puro poznan hotel holloway li design

(Image credit: Courtesy of Pion Studio)

puro poznan hotel holloway li design

(Image credit: Courtesy of Pion Studio)

Given the hotel’s location (it’s a mere five-minute stroll to the Old Town Square), there’s no excuse not to head out and explore this buzzing city, but if you’re looking for excuses to stay in, then the in-house restaurant might be one. Nifty draws a regular crowd of locals and out-of-towners, who flock here for its contemporary take on regional staples.

During the day, sunlight streams in through the floor-to-ceiling windows, while after dark, soft lighting casts a diffused glow over the leather dining chairs by Norwegian furniture brand Eikund. Long toffee-coloured banquettes and a sculptural artwork by Piotr Łakomy add another layer of interest.

Up next for Puro Hotels will be the launch of its second Warsaw property, designed by Copenhagen-based studio GamFratesi.

Puro Poznań is located at Stawna 12, 61-759 Poznań, Poland, purohotel.pl

A version of this article appears in the January 2025 Next Generation issue of Wallpaper*, available in print, on the Wallpaper* app on Apple iOS, and to subscribers of Apple News +. Subscribe to Wallpaper* today.

Lauren Ho

Lauren Ho is the Travel Director of Wallpaper*,  roaming the globe, writing extensively about luxury travel, architecture and design for both the magazine and the website. Lauren serves as the European Academy Chair for the World's 50 Best Hotels.

