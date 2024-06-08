Take a seat at Milk Bar Warsaw, a charming diner with strong Ukrainian roots

During Poland’s Communist era, bar mleczny (Polish for milk bar) thrived as traditional cafeterias known for serving hearty, Government-subsidised meals. While the menus have changed with the shifting politics, their name and association with delicious baked goods have inspired a new generation of cafés in neighbouring Ukraine.

Peek inside the serene Milk Bar Warsaw

The Kyiv-based Milk Bar franchise has now debuted in Warsaw reimagined as a modern bar mleczny by Ukrainian design studio Yodezeen. The new outpost has found a home in the city’s Elektrownia Powiśl, a former power plant turned gastronomic and artistic space, softened with the brand’s signature shade of blues and wooden furnishings. ‘We wanted to evoke a sense of timeless charm, as though the Milk Bar had a rich history in this very place,’ says Yodezeen co-founder and creative director Artur Sharf.

To create the layout, the team drew inspiration from American diners, often cited as the US equivalent of the bar mleczny, and prioritised space over the number of covers. Whilst the bones of the Elektrownia Powiśl were left bare – note the dark grey ceiling covered in a labyrinth of piping and tubing – layers of tactile materials such as fabric, leather and sea-blue ceramics bring a homely touch to the industrial setting. ‘The material palette was thoughtfully curated to evoke a sense of warmth and comfort,’ says Artur, ‘We wanted to enhance the overall inviting ambience of the space.’

Aside from the Italian terrazzo flooring, nearly all furnishings were manufactured in Ukraine, including a central communal table crafted from Ukrainian poplar wood, the marble bar counters and the curved glass partitions between the booths, which were coloured and baked to Yodezeen specifications. ‘Our approach centred on collaboration with local factories and artisans in Ukraine to maintain authenticity and to create bespoke pieces tailored to our vision, which revolves around crafting unique spaces that stand apart,’ says Artur.

To deepen the connection to the Ukrainian roots of Milk Bar and the Yodezeen founders, subtle references to Ukraine have been weaved into the design, notably the wooden wall panels decorated with subtle depictions of the country’s independent borders. Furthermore, at the entrance of the Warsaw location, a playful nod to Milk Bar’s heritage welcomes guests with a silhouette of a milk bottle ingrained in the tiled flooring.

Milk Bar Warsaw is located at Dobra 42, @milkbarwarsaw

