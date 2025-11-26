The worlds of ancient Greece and Rome have sparked inspiration for designers and creatives across an eclectic array of mediums. For Cartier, the rich mix of heritage and classical antiquity has proved a tempting draw since the mid-19th century, when historical motifs began to be translated into intricate jewellery pieces.

(Image credit: Cartier)

(Image credit: Cartier)

It is a history the maison is marking in Rome, with an exhibition that puts high jewellery creation in dialogue with ancient sculptures at Palazzo Nuovo. ‘Cartier & Myths at the Capitoline Museums’ presents jewellery from Cartier – the majority from the Cartier Collection (spanning the 19th and 20th centuries) – with marble sculptures from Cardinal Alessandro Albani’s collection, which formed the basis of the museum’s original contents. Situated alongside a selection of ancient artefacts from the Capitoline Superintendency and international institutions and private collections, they recall a fruitful and enduring two-way conversation.

(Image credit: Cartier)

(Image credit: Cartier)

Jewellery historian Bianca Cappello, who curated the exhibition alongside archeologist Stéphane Verger and Capitoline Superintendent Claudio Parisi Presicce, traces the evolution of an inspiration through the jewellery. A journey from the 19th century ‘pastiches’ through to a decorative neoclassical style and avant-garde works inspired by Jean Cocteau reveals an organic development of style. Part of the exhibition considers the process of making itself, examining the creation process in Roman and modern times, while another looks at the myths that underpin high jewellery pieces.

Cartier & Myths is at the Capitoline Museums until 15 March 2026

museicapitolini.org

(Image credit: Cartier)

