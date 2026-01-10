Dry January? No, it's Try January with these non-alcoholic alternatives

Drinks writer Neil Ridley explores some of the best options if you're planning some time away from the booze this month

By
published
in Inspiration
Ish Danish wine, and Ottolenghi x Botivo spirit
(Image credit: Left: Courtesy of Ish Right: Courtesy of Ottolenghi)
Jump to category:

As the calendar flips decisively into 2026, there’s an unmistakable sense of renewal in the air; perhaps an opportunity not to renounce pleasure per se, nor to stride grim-faced into a monastic-like abstinence, but to embrace a more mindful kind of enjoyment. Given how bleak January tends to be, a completely Dry month has never appealed to me, but what does is the opportunity to refine my drinking habits and explore the wealth of low and no-alc options now appearing on bar menus and retailer's shelves.

Increasingly, drinkers are discovering that moderation needn’t feel like a compromise; in fact, it can open the door to a richer, more curious world of flavour. And at the heart of this shift sits a burgeoning sector of non-alcoholic alternatives: drinks crafted with the same intent, creativity and provenance we’ve long admired in fine wines and spirits- yet engineered to offer the drinker greater control over how, when and why they imbibe.

What does 'Non-Alc' actually mean?

Today's most credible non-alcoholic alternatives, in the truest sense, are not merely soft drinks dressed up in fancy packaging. They are thoughtfully built beverages designed to replicate the structure, complexity and ritual of alcoholic drinks - minus (or with minimal) alcohol.

For wine, this often means de-alcoholised expressions: wines that begin life exactly as any conventional bottle would, grown in the vineyard, fermented, and nurtured into a well-balanced liquid. Only then is the alcohol removed, usually through techniques such as vacuum distillation or reverse osmosis. Both methods allow producers to retain the aromatic compounds and flavour nuances that define the original wine. The result is a drink that feels familiar in the glass: structured and tannic, food-friendly and genuinely vinous, yet invites us to sip without consequence.

Creating a credible – and tasty – spirit without the alcohol content is devilishly tricky. The inherent complexity of a spirit is intensified by the distillation process, so resorting to other means to create similar flavours has meant that the results are never quite as robust or mouth-filling as the original. Some are made in the same way, ie distilled from a beer or wine, with the alcohol molecules removed post-distillation. Others use what is called a hydrosol: distilling water, or tea and adding specific flavourings, such as ginger and citrus elements, salts, acids and flavour stabilisers, to mimic the flavour and mouthfeel of a spirit, which is combined with other flavourings such as gin botanicals and spices - and in the case of low-abv spirits, a small amount of spirit, such as gin etc.) This results in a concentrated, realistic spirit flavour. Adding a small amount of glycerol, post-distillation can also help to develop the thicker, perceived ‘unctuousness’ that an alcohol-rich spirit brings.

What feels most exciting about entering 2026 with these drinks at our disposal is the sense of possibility they offer. it’s about expanding our toolkit of pleasure. It’s about pacing ourselves across the night, staying present in the conversation, waking up clear-headed, yet still feeling like you’ve indulged in something crafted, thoughtful and delicious.

Five Solid Non-Alc 'Wines' to try:

Five Non-alc 'Spirits' to seek out:

Neil Ridley

Neil Ridley is a London-based, award-winning drinks writer and presenter.  He is the co-author of eight books on spirits and cocktails including Distilled, which is now published in 14 different language editions. For the past eight years he has also served as a drinks expert on TV show Sunday Brunch on Channel 4

Latest