Marchesi 1824, one of Italy’s oldest and most esteemed pastry houses, has opened its first-ever concession in Harrods’ famed Chocolate Hall – perfectly timed for all of your Valentine’s gifting needs.

On 9 February 2026, the Milanese institution launched its new space within one of Harrods’ most celebrated departments, offering Londoners a curated selection of its Italian chocolate. Visitors can expect a showcase of Marchesi 1824’s signature creations, including pralines, cremini, dragées, biscuits and – the showstopper – the Grand Cru Venezuela cocoa mass, available exclusively in Harrods. Sourced from the region south of Lake Maracaibo, the cocoa mass has been calibrated for both intensity and balance, with a flavour profile which is deep, elegant and aromatic.

(Image credit: Marchesi x Harrods)

Founded in Milan in 1824, Marchesi 1824 quickly became a landmark of Milanese confectionery and café culture, synonymous with refined Italian taste. Throughout the 19th and 20th centuries, the house remained a defining presence in the city's social and culinary life. After its acquisition by the Prada Group in 2014, Marchesi 1824 began expanding globally, with flagship locations in Milan and an outpost on London’s Mount Street. The Harrods concession marks a new chapter for the house, allowing it to focus exclusively on its chocolate offering.

(Image credit: Marchesi x Harrods)

‘The opening in the Chocolate Hall at Harrods represents a further step in Marchesi 1824’s development,’ says CEO Andrea Menicatti. ‘It is an important opportunity to introduce our brand and our vision of chocolate to a global audience, continuing to share our story and values worldwide.’

Diego Crosara, pastry art director, adds: ‘We are thrilled to enter the world of Harrods. It is a great honour for us to bring our craftsmanship and the Italian artistry of our products into such an iconic location.’

Marchesi 1824’s arrival in the Chocolate Hall invites Londoners to savour a taste of Italian heritage – and there’s still plenty of time to visit before Saturday.

