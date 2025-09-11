With its spirits boasting amber hues and golden flecks, Casa Noble has been making tequila for over 200 years. The boutique distillery has seen more than seven generations of production of Single Estate Organic tequilas – blanco, reposado, and añejo. Now, it has announced a new limited-release tequila, Marqués de Casa Noble Tequila.

Discover Marqués de Casa Noble Tequila

Agave plants are harvested (Image credit: Courtesy of Casa Noble)

Much like the company’s previous tequilas, the new limited edition is harvested, distilled and bottled using only traditional production methods on the private family estate (located near the town of Tequila in Jalisco, Mexico, it comprises over 6,500 acres of land and more than one million blue agave plants).

The tequila ages in oak barrels (Image credit: Courtesy of Casa Noble)

Each stage of production is controlled and overseen by founder and master tequilero José Pepe Hermosillo. Firstly, the blue agave is grown in the region’s volcanic soil, which creates the plants’ distinct flavour profile. Marqués de Casa Noble Tequila is then aged in new French oak barrels for two years.

These barrels are selected from trees in the Allier region of France, which are then transported to Tronçais and Bertrange (the French forests known for producing high-quality oak wood, prized for winemaking), where they are toasted and aged one additional year to create Hermosillo’s perfect vessel for liquid maturation. Hermosillo then blends 12 ‘extra añejos’, and nine ‘añejos’ aged for up to five years to create the Marqués de Casa Noble Tequila.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Casa Noble)

‘Each step of the tequila-making process was carefully planned and executed over the course of many years to create this unmatched spirit,’ explains Hermosillo. ‘We aimed to create a spirit that is not just complex and premium but also sippable – something to be enjoyed alongside life’s best moments.’

(Image credit: Courtesy of Casa Noble)

The result makes for a rich and silky tequila with a flavour profile of cooked agave, vanilla and peach, topped with roasted pecan, almonds and white chocolate, finished with spiced touches.

Marqués de Casa Noble Tequila, RRP £240, available at casanoble.com