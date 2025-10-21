Björn Frantzén has a new approach to whisky tasting. The Swedish chef – who has three Michelin-starred restaurants – has partnered with Highland Park, the Orkney distillery founded in 1798, on a 16-year-old single malt whisky, ‘Between You and I’. Invited to provide tasting notes for the whisky, Frantzén ventured away from unpacking the usual flavour references – following considered sips of an amber-hued dram – and instead asks drinkers to explore personal memories and emotions inspired by the whisky.

In his own tasting, Frantzén reflected on his experiences and focused on personal associations, rather than identifying specific notes. ‘Taste is such a personal thing, and it has such an incredible power to take us places, bring back memories, and make us feel certain ways,’ he tells Wallpaper*. ‘Eating great food is a very personal experience, and whisky is the same. What I taste will be different to what you taste, and that’s why Between You and I is such an exciting concept – it identifies that we all have unique perspectives, and allows us to each experience the whisky without predetermined tasting notes, just letting its flavours evoke our individual memories and emotions.’

For Frantzén, the whisky reminded him of his travels, and spending time with loved ones. ‘I got a hit of tonka bean on the nose, which reminded me of being on a beach in the Caribbean. Palm trees swaying, warm air, the sound of waves crashing. Another flavour I tasted was marzipan, and it immediately made me feel like I was back in my grandmother’s kitchen in Sweden, doing the Christmas cooking. That smell of almonds, the cold outside, and the cosiness inside. Pure nostalgia.’

‘To me, it tastes a little bit like rock music. Not digital, but analogue, handcrafted’ Björn Frantzén

The whisky itself matures for 16 years in virgin Swedish oak (a first for Highland Park), sherry-seasoned European and American oak, and ex-Bourbon casks. ‘Between You and I has this kind of attitude – that’s how I would describe the mood,’ says Frantzén. ‘The flavours are really deep and layered, and then there’s this confident kick of smoke. To me, it tastes a little bit like rock music. Not digital, but analogue, handcrafted – people playing instruments at the peak of their craft.’

Each bottle of whisky comes in a customised box, with a booklet filled with questions and prompts inviting the owner to experience the whisky in their own way. Frantzén’s words of advice to those trying out the new tasting experience are: ‘The key is to listen to your palate rather than trying to impress yourself with fancy words. When I began cooking, I didn’t describe flavours – I remembered them.’

