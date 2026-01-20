London’s grand dame of hotels, Claridge’s, has unveiled its first bakery, defined by plenty of buttery elegance and British charm. Tucked behind the beloved hotel’s Grade II-listed building, nestled along Brook’s Mews, the new bakery is spearheaded by internationally acclaimed chef and baker Richard Hart, who has created delicious pastries, cakes and loaves.

Having grown up in London, Hart drew inspiration from the nostalgia of British bakeries, think finger rolls, iced buns, and Jammy Dodgers. This was rolled out with elevated elegance, bringing Claridge’s sophistication to the much-loved classics.

Claridge’s Bakery opens in Mayfair

(Image credit: Courtesy of Claridge's)

The design of Claridge’s Bakery was completed by British architectural designer John Pawson, who also designed the next-door Claridge’s ArtSpace Café. His signature minimalist aesthetic was carried through to the bakery, which boasts buttery yellow tiles and timber detailing.

‘This was an opportunity to take the specific architectural language we had used there [ArtSpace Café] and create some new details appropriate to the programme of a working bakery and shop,’ Pawson tells Wallpaper*. ‘In the end, the work is always driven by the same objectives, which are to make spaces that have a sense of place and atmosphere, where it feels good to spend time.’

(Image credit: Courtesy of Claridge's)

(Image credit: Claridge’s Bakery)

Pawson wove in functional requirements to suit the space, which features an open kitchen and front counter. The finishes and materials include ceramic tiles on the walls, while the shaping table is crafted from maple wood. ‘The primary challenge with any project is honing the quality of the space itself, particularly in terms of its proportions and layout,’ Pawson notes. ‘Here the dimensions were very compact, given we were accommodating both a working environment and front of house.’

While at the heart of the design is the elegant display counter of all the wonderful confectioneries, coupled with rustically piled loaves of bread in woven baskets, it is the large workers’ table to the left that anchors the space.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Claridge's)

(Image credit: Claridge’s Bakery)

Pawson concludes: ‘With this new project for Claridge’s, there is also the excitement of proximity to the craft of the baker, of stepping into an intimate, working bakery. I always want people to feel comfortable when they walk into a space I have designed.

Pawson’s must-try at the bakery? ‘Richard Hart’s Country Loaf Bread.’

(Image credit: Courtesy of Claridge's)

(Image credit: Claridge’s Bakery)

On the workers’ table, visitors will see the bakers rolling, kneading, and dusting dough. The bakery will offer a range of freshly baked breads as well as savoury treats, including flaky Marmite cheese straws, perfectly jammy Hampshire pork scotch eggs and Claridge’s sausage rolls.

For those who like something sweet at elevenses, the offerings include bakewell tarts, malt loaf and French fancies. A Wallpaper* favourite is the golden laminated lardy cake, a perfectly sticky, sweet treat. There are also options for freshly made sandwiches and quiches.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Claridge's)

‘Opening Claridge’s Bakery feels like the moment when all the work, the recipes, and the ideas finally meet the people they’re meant for,’ muses Richard Hart. ‘Claridge’s has always stood for a certain kind of hospitality, and bringing that spirit into the bakery has been a joy. It’s been a privilege to develop the vision and the menu, and I’m excited for Londoners and travellers alike to discover and taste what we’ve created for them.’

Claridge's Bakery opens 21 January 2026 and is located at Brook's Mews, Mayfair, London W1K 4HR, UK