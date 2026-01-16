Structure meets scent in Clive Christian’s new London flagship by Harry Nuriev

What does architecture smell like? The British perfume house’s Inox fragrance captures the essence of its new Bond Street store

Clive Christian and Crosby Studios
British perfume house Clive Christian has opened its new store on London's New Bond Street. Featuring sleek, contemporary interiors with bold metallic detailing, it also coincides with the release of the Maison's new fragrance, Inox, a perfume inspired by the store's architectural elements.

The flagship and fragrance was designed in collaboration with designer Harry Nuriev, founder of Crosby Studios ( who has recently designed Café Nuances’ latest outpost in Le Marais, London's cult favourite Noisy Oyster, and cosmic dessert parlour Butter Baby in Jakarta.) The interior is defined by an industrial design language of fused steel and sculptural glass, softened with warm wood accents.

The perfumer's history is rooted in royalty and opulence, having acquired the storied Crown Perfumery Company in 1999. The store's interior is an interesting interpretation of royal flair, venturing towards a space which balances a modern take on regency style sofas with a brush of metallic frill detailing, partnered with clean cut panelling, adding a timeless touch.

The store is crafted to serve as a design destination, while the use of lighting and material palette contribute to a multi-sensory experience. This is emphasised with the launch of Inox, a perfume inspired by the architectural elements, with woody amber notes and a leather and sandalwood base.

'Inspired by the enduring strength of steel and the elegance of polished silver, this fragrance blends luxurious textures with a contemporary twist,' says Julien Rasquinet, senior perfumer at CPL Aromas. 'Light, radiant notes like the ozonic accord and cassis bring a fresh, airy balance to the richness of saffron and oud, creating a harmony between strength and delicacy. With Inox, I wanted to honour the sacred allure of ancient rituals while forging a bold, innovative, refined and luminous scent that is evocative of timeless resilience.’

The London opening is a first glimpse into the brand’s new creative direction resulting in a crisp, cool and refined flagship and fragrance.

