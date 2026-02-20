Is VoyeurVoyeur London’s most stylish new fashion store?

Between the cluttered vintage shops of Brick Lane and Redchurch Street’s artfully rustic boutiques – all built upon land previously home to Victorian England's most notorious rookery – one would be forgiven for interpreting London’s E1 as an area entirely absorbed by history. And so, to arrive at the clean lines of ultra-modern concept store VoyeurVoyeur on Bethnal Green Road is to do so with a jolt. It’s so refreshingly new.

Multi-label luxury fashion and lifestyle destination VoyeurVoyeur, opened in November 2025, is the vision of model Kat Qiu, the latest in a cohort of it-girls to turn their hand to shop-keeping. ‘The decision to move into retail at this point in my career was really as simple as the fact that I wanted all the things I like to be in one place,’ Qiu tells Wallpaper*. ‘The shop feels like a second home for me now, in the way it marries together my tastes across fashion, architecture, and atmosphere.’

(Image credit: Paul Riddle)

The 1,130 sq ft space is a slick testament to the possibilities of plywood, when treated with just the right amount of imagination: asymmetric polyhedra fashioned from the material make up the geometric outline of the room, with a mirrored ‘horizon’ line snaking the perimeter at exactly Qiu’s own eye level (‘I don’t like the idea of looking up at anything,’ Qiu laughs. ‘Don’t force me to worship something!’). The effect is distinctly cubist, and yet tempered with a neutral off-white resin that prevents over-stimulation for the eye. After all, the clothes should take centre stage.



And they do – the multi-level displays feature a tightly edited selection from brands including Ann Demeulemeester, Coperni, KNWLS, Rohé, and Rick Owens. There is a somewhat hard-edged coolness to Qiu’s curation, but a playfulness too, exemplified by the staff uniforms: voluminous ultra-suede pants and a button-up designed in collaboration with independent German brand Acronym in VoyeurVoyeur’s signature colour – a carnal, grown-up gothic red, the shade of cherry juice, which they call ‘wine rot’.

(Image credit: Paul Riddle)

Naturally, the fabrics and garments themselves were at the heart of every design decision. ‘The true impact of the clothes was on the geometry of the store and its choreography: the forms were generated by the ergonomics of the human body, considering the eye line, the reach, and the physical relationship to the garment,’ explains Ivan Hung, an associate at architectural firm Crab Studio, which realised VoyeurVoyeur’s final form. ‘While the space may appear fragmented at first glance, it reveals itself through movement. As you explore, different vistas emerge, linking disparate forms into a cohesive experience.’

‘It’s surprisingly tricky to keep things simple without it looking dated,’ says Qiu. ‘A lot of materials that are popular in retail spaces, like concrete or stone, immediately time-stamp a space by giving it this very industrial look. So we thought very carefully about what we could do that felt truly new. Through shape and texture, through a distinctive take on glamour. I had no doctrine to follow and tried to be as instinctive and un-referential as possible.’ The result is a harmonious, immersive visual language.

(Image credit: Paul Riddle)

The pièce de resistance of the impressive design is in the two contrasting propositions for changing rooms. The first, situated in a box right on the shop floor, is two-way mirrored on its external walls, so that from within one can see out, but not be seen. The second is a 360-degree mirrored cabinet – a confronting concept familiar to readers who grew up with Trinny and Susannah’s What Not To Wear – replete with plush wine-rot-coloured carpet and uninhibited views of one’s own reflection. Neither is for the faint of heart, but they are stirring, panoptic manifestations of the store’s preoccupation with looking, which its name suggests. At every touch point, VoyeurVoyeur’s invitation is clear: come here to see, and to be seen.

VoyeurVoyeur, 70-72 Bethnal Green Road, Shoreditch, London E1 6GQ.

voyeurvoyeur.uk