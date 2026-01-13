Is this Basel department store renovation already the best fashion retail design of the year?
Globus Basel’s new fashion and private shopping floors, designed by Tutto Bene, deconstruct and rebuild the very notion of a department store, drawing on the Swiss city’s rich artistic and architectural heritage
In Basel, a city synonymous with contemporary art and architecture, retail takes on a unique form. At least, that is the vision of Tutto Bene, the design firm behind the recently completed fashion and private shopping floors at historic department store Globus Basel – a conception of retail which reimagines shopping so radically that it almost transcends it.
These newly renovated spaces are not simply about selling clothes, they are about creating a space where fashion, art and architecture coexist. Here, the aesthetic qualities of fashion seep into their surroundings, fostering an environment that invites contemplation and interaction rather than just consumption.
‘The fact that Basel is known for its art fair was very important to us. [The city] naturally has an audience with a strong affinity to art, as well as design and architecture,’ says Felizia Berchtold, co-founder of Tutto Bene. ‘Plus, the model of the department store has evolved over the last two decades, and actually resembles more the business model of a fair.’ Just as Art Basel cultivates creative exchange and visibility for artists, Globus Basel acts as a dynamic platform for brands.
The design deliberately avoids the usual retail spectacle – the familiar cluttered displays and overstimulation of typical department stores. Instead, Tutto Bene prioritised clarity and functionality, applying principles borrowed from art curation: ‘a timeless background’ and ‘a system of navigation and hierarchy’, as the studio describes. Fashion is presented as something deserving of time and attention, as one might consider a gallery display. ‘The retail language is defined less by recognisable “design gestures” and more by what is deliberately withheld: overt scenography and trend-driven materials,’ says Oskar Kohnen, Berchtold's co-founder.
Display rails, plinths and mirrors are seamlessly integrated into the light-filled architecture, while concrete floors, continuous surfaces and a minimalist material palette evoke a sense of serenity, allowing the products to shine. The design never detracts from the fashion, with perimeter lighting highlighting and anchoring collections, as well as, says Kohnen, ‘[separating] the interior core from the perimeter facade zone’. This is fabricated in Japanese laminated paper mounted on an aluminium frame; the designers say the effect is ‘simple and light, but at the same time monolithic and present’.
A standout feature is the continuous illuminated wall, conceived as a ‘contemporary viaduct’ that orchestrates the rhythm of the fashion floors. This element echoes the repetition and balance of the building’s historic Art Nouveau façade, originally designed in 1904 by Alfred Romang and Wilhelm Bernoulli and later complemented by sleek modern additions from Miller & Maranta. ‘It was a great opportunity to work with the contrast between old and new, public and private, art and fashion,’ says Kohnen.
In contrast to the open, light-filled shopping floors, the private shopping suite offers an intimate, inward-looking experience. ‘Designed as an imaginary collector’s apartment, it is defined by wood panelling, monochrome blue tones and a residential sense of scale,’ explains Berchtold. The mirrored dressing room acts as an optical installation, with ‘cascading mirrors fragmenting and recomposing the space’, while a custom screen-printed artwork by Tutto Bene, inspired by Swiss designer Trix Haussmann, adds an additional layer of graphic sophistication.
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox.
The project reflects a broader trend in luxury retail: stores that transcend the mere presentation of wares to create immersive aesthetic worlds. Says Kohnen: ‘Retail becomes an editorial act rather than a merchandising exercise, positioning the store as a place where fashion, objects and architecture are encountered with intention and depth.’
Globus Basel, Marktpl. 2, 4001 Basel, Switzerland.
Anna Solomon is Wallpaper’s digital staff writer, working across all of Wallpaper.com’s core pillars. She has a special interest in interiors and curates the weekly spotlight series, The Inside Story. Before joining the team at the start of 2025, she was senior editor at Luxury London Magazine and Luxurylondon.co.uk, where she covered all things lifestyle and interviewed tastemakers such as Jimmy Choo, Michael Kors, Priya Ahluwalia, Zandra Rhodes, and Ellen von Unwerth.
-
Wallpaper* Design Awards: how David/Nicolas reimagined a 1990 Porsche 964 Targa
The two-seater convertible Porsche was given a makeover by the designers, featuring an oiled teak handbrake, machined brass dials, and Connolly leather interiors
-
Wallpaper* Architect Of The Year 2026: Marina Tabassum on a building that made her smile
Marina Tabassum discusses Geoffrey Bawa’s Lunuganga, and more – as we asked our three Architects of the Year at the 2026 Wallpaper* Design Awards about a building that made them smile
-
Cult accessory brand Déhanche unveils chunky hardware jewellery
After three years of creating jewelled belt buckles, Déhanche jewellery joins our wish list
-
In 2025, fashion retail had a renaissance. Here’s our favourite store designs of the year
2025 was the year that fashion stores ceased to be just about fashion. Through a series of meticulously designed – and innovative – boutiques, brands invited customers to immerse themselves in their aesthetic worlds. Here are some of the best
-
Brunello Cucinelli’s festive takeover of Harrods turns the department store into a cashmere wonderland
The Umbrian fashion house has taken over the store’s Brompton Road windows, celebrating the spirit of its home town of Solomeo in fantastical fashion
-
Extreme Cashmere’s New York store is a haven for knitwear and furniture lovers alike
Designed to evoke a ‘luxurious home’, the Amsterdam-based knitwear label’s sophomore store on New York’s Mercer Street features an enviable interior curation – from poppy-print Milo Baughman chairs to a hot-pink Sabine Marcelis ‘donut’
-
A new exhibition interrogates the spectacle of the runway show: ‘Fashion shows are image machines’
The first show at Basel’s Vitra Design Museum dedicated to fashion, ‘Catwalk: The Art of the Fashion Show’ guides us from the silent Paris salon to the raucous digital spectacle of the present day
-
JW Anderson and Pleasing design a balloon-inspired collection of nail polishes and more
JW Anderson and Pleasing launch an uplifting new capsule collection featuring balloon-inspired metallic nail polishes and a take on the viral rainbow cardigan