Known for many years as a playground for club-goers and techno-lovers, the German capital’s reputation is evolving, and with it, its uniform. Thanks to recent headline-grabbing collections from up-and-coming Berlin-based fashion brands, including Sia Arnika, Ottolinger, GmbH and Ioannes, Berlin Fashion Week has established itself as one to watch, attracting attention from forward-thinking style obsessives around the world.

The city’s identity as a boundary-pushing cultural centre has seen it emerge as an incubator for bold personal style. Defined by a blend of concept, vintage and historic department stores, the shopping landscape in Berlin is one that often requires you to dig deeper, looking beyond regular opening hours and instead viewing retail spaces as museums and historic archives. As the latest edition of Berlin Fashion Week concludes (30 January – 2 February 2026), this is your guide to shopping in a city that sits at the convergence of subculture and style.

Darklands

Beloved by rockstars, artists and Hollywood names, Darklands isn’t for everyone. Catering to bold personalities with a sense of personal style to match, founder Campbell MacDougall has spent the last 35 years cultivating a collection of garments, accessories and objects from only the most interesting corners of the fashion world. With a focus on masculine styles, MacDougall and his partner Estefania Campillo lean on personal relationships with the likes of Geoffrey B Small, Carol Christian Poell, Taichi Murakami, and Label Under Construction to bring the highest echelons of global style to three striking Berlin showroom spaces. Located in a Schöneberg courtyard, flanked by art galleries, Darklands’ Bunker is its only walk-in space, where visitors can choose from a notably gothic curation that includes Devoa, Boek Verstappen and Deepti Barth, among others. Accessible by appointment only, Darklands’ 19th-century Villa , meanwhile, accommodates private, one-on-one appointments, while the brand's hard-to-find Tiefgarage space is dedicated exclusively to the work of Carol Christian Poell.

Mercator Höfe, Potsdamer Strasse 81F, 10785 Berlin

darklands.berlin

Andreas Murkudis

For 15 years, culture connoisseur Andreas Murkudis committed himself to Berlin’s multifaceted art scene as director of Berlin’s Museum of Things. Rooted in an appreciation of true creativity, the role uncovered in him a passion for beauty that today manifests as his eponymous store. Inhabiting 1,000 sq m of the light-filled halls of the historic, former Tagesspiegel newspaper printworks, the Andreas Murkudis showroom presents fashion, design, art and furniture with museum-like curation. Discover ready-to-wear pieces from names such as Issey Miyake, Tonywack, Jil Sander, Cecilie Bahnsen and Sacai, alongside an exclusive range of furniture and design objects that complement the brand’s bespoke interior planning services. ‘Space, to me, is the ultimate luxury – it allows objects to fully unfold,’ says Murkudis.

Mercator Höfe, Potsdamer Strasse 81, 10785 Berlin

andreasmurkudis.com

Endyma Archive

Michael Kardamakis is the world’s most prolific Helmut Lang collector, and Endyma is his archive. While not technically a store, Endyma is Berlin’s answer to what happens when you want to create a shoppable museum. Since 2014, Kardamakis has curated his impressive archive as ‘part historical garment collection, part research initiative and part shop’, making it a favourite of fashion editors and stylists alike. Visitors with a curiosity for contemporary style archaeology are invited to take a guided tour of an unmatched collection of Helmut Lang artefacts, alongside a catalogue of other historically and culturally important garments and objects. Anyone can make an appointment (at an hourly rate), but make sure you do, as the archive does not accept walk-ins. While some items are available for loan or sale, many exist only as part of a permanent collection, so don’t pass up on this unique opportunity to experience rare fashion histories in the flesh.

Address available upon request

endyma.com

Rick Owens

Unveiled by the Prince of Darkness himself in late 2025, Rick Owens’ flagship Berlin showroom is a fitting addition to a city defined by an unofficial uniform of striking black style. Owens and Berlin are a match made in heaven (or hell), and the brand’s new minimalist German home has become a hub for non-conformist style. In an Instagram post announcing its opening, Owens writes, ‘Like a lot of people, my first perceptions of Berlin as a teen just starting to make aesthetic choices, were Marlene Dietrich and Hansa Studios, where Bowie recorded Heroes and mixed Iggy’s The Idiot. And I never really moved on from there.’ He adds, ‘When I first looked at the space, I asked myself, what would [Joseph] Beuys do? I hope you like it.’

Schlüterstrasse 45, 10707 Berlin

rickowens.eu

KaDeWe

Still one of the world’s most visited department stores, KaDeWe first welcomed Berlin shoppers in 1907, but it was its reopening following the Second World War that secured its place in the history books. It stands as an emblem of Germany’s miraculous post-war economic recovery – also known as the ‘wirtschaftswunder’ or ‘Miracle on the Rhine’ – and today continues to offer an elevated experience, across eight floors of style, beauty, art, food and drink, that belongs to the tradition of historical European urban department stores such as Galeries Lafayette in Paris, Selfridges in London and La Rinascente in Milan. While the original building was designed by architect Emil Schaudt, a 2021 masterplan update by world-renowned architecture practice OMA places KaDeWe firmly in the 21st century. Head to The Luxury Boulevard on the ground floor to shop leading fashion names including Prada, Louis Vuitton, Bottega Veneta and Valentino.

Tauentzienstrasse 21-24, 10789 Berlin

kadewe.de

Pineapple Factory Gallery

Recognised as one of the best clothing stores in the world, David Ramirez’s Pineapple Factory Gallery is known for its rigorously curated selection of hard-to-find vintage garments, with a focus on Japanese and Belgian designers – as well as rare pieces that speak to the history of contemporary fashion from the likes of Jean Paul Gaultier and Vivienne Westwood. Located in the culture-rich Mitte district of the city, in a neighbourhood that blends fashion, arts and hospitality offerings in some of the city’s most picturesque streets, the space is a favourite of Berlin’s stylists, fashion editors and photographers. The store operates with flexible opening hours, so it is recommended to make an appointment to guarantee access.

Gormannstrasse 23, 10119 Berlin

@pineapple_factory_gallery

Happy Victims

Another Mitte must-visit is Happy Victims , where fans of vintage Yohji Yamamoto, Ann Demeulemeester, CDG, Martin Margiela, Bernhard Willhelm, Kiko Kostadinov and Issey Miyake are bound to find a new favourite piece. The store’s owners Giovanni and Lilli have spent the last six years as dedicated Yohji Yamamoto collectors, opening the space in April 2024 as a new home for their growing archive, which no longer fitted within the confines of their apartment. The store borrows its name from Kyoichi Tsuzuki’s 2008 photo book, which documents the overflowing wardrobes of early 2000s fashion lovers in Tokyo, with Tsuzuki personally giving his blessing for the couple to use it.

Ackerstrasse 8, 10115 Berlin

happy-victims.com

Hardt

First opening its doors five years ago in Berlin’s creative heart of Kreuzberg, Hardt’s rising popularity saw it open a second, pared-back, gallery-inspired space in Mitte in June 2025. Founded by siblings Mira and Malte Hardt, the store’s vintage-focused curated selection centres leading fashion names such as Prada, Acne Studios, Issey Miyake, Comme des Garçons and more. Each piece is handpicked by the sibling duo, chosen for its unique story, with a commitment to sourcing high-quality, timeless pieces in order to guarantee them a long second life.

Dieffenbachstrasse 52, 10967 Berlin

Rosa-Luxemburg-Strasse 15, 10178 Berlin

hardtstore.com

Neuzwei

In fashionable south-east Berlin neighbourhood Neukölln, eagle-eyed vintage shoppers will find Neuzwei , one of the city’s preferred concept stores, known especially for its womenswear curation. Founded by Barbara Molnar in 2016, Neuzwei offers a thoughtfully hand-selected range of vintage and second-hand designer and independent brands. The store’s warm but minimal interior invites you to lean into the tactile experience of discovering enviable fabrics and forms, with items arranged by colour palette. The physical space is open Thursday to Sunday, so be sure to plan accordingly.

Weserstrasse 53, 12045 Berlin

neuzwei.com