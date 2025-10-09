‘I wanted to create a space that invites you into another reality,’ says Crosby Studios’ founder Harry Nuriev of the blobby, yellow universe he has imagined for Butter Baby, a new dessert parlour in Jakarta. Located in Blok M, the city’s buzzing shopping and culinary playground, the space channels twin brothers Nick and Henry Burch’s vision of a cosmic sugar-rush experience.

A buttery new dimension

(Image credit: Courtesy of Crosby Studios)

Nuriev, who was recently behind the design of restaurant Noisy Oyster in London and Café Nuances in Paris, has infused the sensorial environment with soft lighting, bulbous silhouettes and glossy, one-off furniture pieces. ‘This is a place where visitors step out of the ordinary and into the whimsical world of Butter Baby,’ he adds. Pastries seemingly levitating above chrome counters and an adorable alien mascot gazing out from the window amplify the otherworldly ambience.

The menu, devised by local chef Dedy Sutan Supriady, revisits the nostalgic treats of his childhood. Inspired by traditional kue – Southeast Asian snacks – sold by street vendors, Supriady reimagines them through an interstellar lens, informed by his discovery of fluffy Taiwanese fried doughnuts. The result: a constellation of 12 creations, from the tangy, cloud-soft Mallow Yuzu Baby to the indulgent Chocolate Nebula and the velvet-textured Ube, cloaked in vivid purple crumbs.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Crosby Studios)

(Image credit: Courtesy of Crosby Studios)

Freshly baked cookies, the signature Butter Toast glazed in honey, and soft-serve ice cream are joined by a line-up of sweet-spirited drinks such as the Lychee Galaxy Butter Boba, Crackling Pistachio, and Peanut Butter Latte. Following the brand’s debut in Blok M, Butter Baby has already expanded to Central Park Mall, with a third outpost set to open at Soekarno-Hatta International Airport’s Terminal 3.

For the Burch brothers, the Indonesian capital’s effervescent character made it the ideal launchpad. ‘It’s a city that embraces creativity, bold flavours, and new experiences,’ they say. ‘Jakarta is a cultural home for us; we spent much of our teens in Indonesia, and it deeply influenced who we are today.’

(Image credit: Courtesy of Crosby Studios)

(Image credit: Courtesy of Crosby Studios)

Butter Baby - Blok M is located at Pasaraya Blok M, Jl. Iskandarsyah II Blok M, Melawai, Kec. Kby. Baru, Kota Jakarta Selatan, Daerah Khusus Ibukota Jakarta 12160, Indonesia.

