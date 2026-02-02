For cynical Londoners, organised romance rarely aligns with the city’s nonchalant dating scene, where showing interest is often seen as uncool. Valentine’s Day can feel like a special sphere of hell for anyone with an avoidant attachment style or a deep dislike of forced commercial romance. Still, there’s something worth salvaging in the idea of setting aside time to reflect on the love in your life, whether that’s a partner, friends, or simply a good drink in the right place. While there are the classic haunts that never disappoint, from the Savoy’s American Bar to Claridge’s, The Connaught Bar, and Dukes, we’ve curated a selection of intimate London bars to enjoy on 14 February or save for a date night later in the year.

Five of London’s most romantic bars

Bauhaus Warehaus

Bauhaus Warehaus (Image credit: Lucy Sparks)

If you are a cocktail connoisseur, you will likely have been following the work of mixologist Rémy Savage. After establishing himself on the London scene in 2017, he became head bartender at The Langham hotel’s Artesian, before going on to open his own conceptual, art-movement-inspired bars. These include Nouveau in Paris, Abstract in Lyon, and arguably his most groundbreaking project so far, London’s A Bar with Shapes for a Name, symbolised by a yellow triangle, a red square, and a blue circle. The bar is a cult favourite and is currently ranked 35 on The World’s 50 Best Bars list, celebrated for its precise cocktails, colour-coordinated staff uniforms, and utilitarian furniture and fittings that together create a Bauhaus-inspired experience.

With its popularity, Savage notes that they make at least 1,000 cocktails on a busy day. To avoid queues and make use of leftover production from Shapes, he opened Bauhaus Warehaus, which offers the same liquid concepts delivered in a more accessible format. Despite being a production facility, Warehaus is an inspiring place to drink and unwind, nestled among shelves of bottles, colour-coordinated crates, and stainless steel surfaces, offering a distinctive space to sit back and enjoy.

Bauhaus Warehaus is located at 538 Kingsland Rd, E8 4AH

La Camionera

La Camionera (Image credit: Photography by Rachel Ferriman. Courtesy of Studio Popelo)

Named after Spanish slang for butch lesbians, translating to ‘female truck driver’, La Camionera in east London is reviving the city’s legacy of lesbian spaces. It began as a one-night pop-up on Broadway Market in 2024. After receiving an abundance of support, the bar has since laid down roots in the backstreets of Homerton. The design was executed by Studio Popelo and Wet Studio, who created a space that echoes Mediterranean minimalism and is built around the idea of fostering conversation rather than offering a pub or club atmosphere. In the evening, the space becomes moody and romantic, providing the perfect backdrop for first dates, speed-dating events, reading nights, and life-drawing sessions.

La Camionera is located at 243 Well St, E9 6RG

Side Hustle

Side Hustle (Image credit: Courtesy of NoMad London)

Nestled within the former Bow Street Police Station, said to have housed Oscar Wilde, the Kray twins, suffragette Emmeline Pankhurst, and Dame Vivienne Westwood, Side Hustle at the NoMad London offers casual dining in a sophisticated setting. The interior is centred around a striking marble-topped bar, complemented by comfortable booths. Inspired by Southern California and Mexico, the bar has a deeply rooted Latin American spirit. Its specialities are tequila-based cocktails, seasonal margaritas, and mezcal Old Fashioneds. A concise menu includes house guacamole and salsa, padrón peppers, seabass ceviche, and quesadillas, among other dishes.

Side Hustle is located inside NoMad London, 28 Bow St, WC2E 7AW

Soma 2.0

Soma 2.0 (Image credit: Photography by Felix Speller. Courtesy of Soma 2.0)

Following the opening of its Soho location, Soma 2.0 is now a must-visit when in Canary Wharf. With a menu inspired by Indian flavours, the London bar is playfully sophisticated, with every design decision carefully considered. Cake Architecture has created a sultry atmosphere throughout, featuring an industrial aesthetic of exposed concrete, brightened by bespoke yellow and red geometric light fixtures. There are multiple seating areas, and guests can sit at the bar, which boasts delicate pinstripe patterns and creates a perfect vantage point from which to enjoy the art of cocktail-making. The drinks take a ‘less is more’ approach, ranging from the sweet and savoury ‘Mango’, which combines Japanese Toki whisky, lacto green mango, Ancho Reyes Verde liqueur, and honey, to the coastal-inspired ‘Samphire’, a non-alcoholic blend of samphire tea, Himalayan salt, ginger, and green chilli.

Soma 2.0 is located at 6 Frobisher Psge, Canary Wharf Estate, E14 5HA

Space Talk

Space Talk (Image credit: Photography by Ollie Tomlinson)

Space Talk is a venue that offers more than a well-made drink. Designed by Charlotte Taylor, the bar’s interior is sleek and sophisticated, moody and sensual. Warm tones provide a grounding element, while soft, plush seating adds to the sense of comfort. The overall atmosphere is laid-back and inviting, creating an environment where one can linger for extended periods with ease. The haunt is first and foremost a hi-fi listening bar, and the design reflects this, ensuring sound remains clear and immersive. It is divided into distinct areas to suit different moods, whether for intimate moments, focused listening, or enjoying the music and dancing. There is a fine balance between creating a fully enveloping audio experience and allowing pockets of space for conversation, and here it is mastered.

Space Talk is located at 18-20 St John St, EC1M 4AY

Stable Wines

Stable Wines (Image credit: Courtesy of Stable Wines)

Located just off Essex Road, Stable Wines is a new intimate wine bar and shop from Alex Young and George de Vos, the pair behind cult favourites Goodbye Horses and the ice cream and wine bar The Dreamery. Upon entering, visitors step into a classic wine shop with a counter displaying a selection of natural, progressive bottles. Downstairs, however, lies the bar’s most magnetic space. Winding down the staircase, guests are welcomed into a subterranean bar and dining room defined by cosy corners, arches, and a warming, low-lit atmosphere that invites hushed conversation. Complementing the wine menu is a selection of artisanal cured meats, cheeses, and an assortment of small plates.

Stable Wines is located at 344a Essex Rd, N1 3PD

