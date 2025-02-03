Where to dine in London this Valentine's Day

Valentine’s Day sneaks up upon us every year. Scrabbling around for a last minute card to booking a quick reservation at the seemingly only available restaurant – we've all been there. And after a very long January it feels somewhat tiring to scout out the perfect romantic dining spot. This is why we have put together our guide to Valentine’s Day dining in London. From sultry interiors, to more casual settings, sharing plates for two, to larger tables with friends, and for those who quite frankly don’t ‘believe’ in Valentine’s Day we have put together our top dining spots for the February 14th.

Where to eat in London for Valentine's day

Motcombs

(Image credit: Courtesy of Motcombs St. Johns)

With its ‘home away from home’ aesthetic, Motcomb's St John’s Wood have put together a select menu to double down on romance. Notable dishes include King Prawns in Kataifi Pastry, Duck Breast with Fig Brûlée and Sweet Potato Gnocchi, and Dulce de Leche Cheesecake with Clotted Cream.

Running from 13th to 15th February, Valentine’s Day is £65pp, and available to book motcombsrestaurants.co.uk

La Petite Maison

(Image credit: Courtesy of La Petite Maison)

Not quite a dinner but more of a midday sweet treat, La Petite Maison have collaborated with Acqua di Parma on a refreshing Mediterranean dessert. Taking inspiration from Acqua di Parma’s Colonia Il Profumo fragrance, the Tarte Tropèzienne à la Bergamote is a lemon-infused brioche, with bergamot cream and grapefruit jam, a zesty twist on the classic cream-filled brioche.

lpmrestaurants.com

The Landmark London

(Image credit: Courtesy of The Landmark London)

There are lots of afternoon tea options on offer to share with a loved one around London. At The Landmark, its afternoon tea doesn’t only display picture-perfect patisseries, but you can enjoy dainty finger sandwiches and freshly baked scones with a live ballet performance. With the atrium as its stage, this will be an alternative afternoon tea experience.

The Valentine’s Afternoon Tea is £102 for two is available from 8– 14t February at landmarklondon.co.uk

Babbo

(Image credit: Lateef Photography)

Babbo has put together a three course tasting menu for Valentine's Day. The Italian cuisine is charming, and has many different spaces perfect for different times of day from breakfast on the terrace, to formal dinners in the dining room. The Valentine's Day menu includes a choice of starters from Burrata from Puglia, to blue fin tuna with green apple dressing; mains include linguine con vongole to a braised veal ragu, to finish the meal raspberry frangipane, strawberry crème pâtissière, dark crumble, Champagne popsicles are made to share.

Babbo's Valentine's day menu is £75pp, available to book at babborestaurant.co.uk

The Dover

(Image credit: Courtesy of The Dover)

The comforting New York inspired restaurant is known for its delicious Italian dishes and seductive, moody interior. Although no specific Valentine's Day menu, the restaurant is a sultry spot, well placed for a special occasion. Its dishes of chopped salad, Parmigiana ‘Americanata’, and warm chocolate brownie and cheesecake brulee are perfect to share.

Read the full review here

thedoverrestaurant.com

Luca

(Image credit: Luca)

Inspired by 1950s art deco Italian graphic design and typography, Luca is known for its Italian cuisine with a British twist. From 13 to 15 February the restaurant will offer a six-course menu which varies from burrata with winter panzanella to rigatoni with pork sausage ragu, an exclusive take on the chef's tasting menu.

Read our Luca restaurant review

Book the Valentine's Day tasting menu at luca.restaurant

Pavyllon London

(Image credit: Courtesy of Pavyllon London)

Located in the Four Seasons Hotel in Park Lane, Michelin-starred Pavyllon boasts French style dining in a romantic and luxurious setting. Multi-Michelin starred Chef Yannick Alléno has created a six-course menu to share, including a steamed Comté cheese soufflé; Orkney Scallop with celeriac extraction and Prunier caviar; and a chocolate and cardamom dessert, only available on 14 February.

Pvyllon's Valentine's Day menu is £190 per person at pavyllonlondon.com