Eight of the best Chinese restaurants in London right now

A Chinese meal in London once meant Cantonese in Chinatown; now the cuisine of the world’s second most-populous country is not only reflected in the regional diversity on offer in the UK capital, but served in contemporary surroundings that would look straight out of a modern metropolis like Shanghai or Chongqing. Here we have selected eight of the best Chinese restaurants in London.

The best Chinese restaurants in London

A. Wong

(Image credit: Murray Wilson)

The only Chinese restaurant outside Asia to hold two Michelin stars, Andrew Wong’s smart but relaxed Pimlico dining room applies the fine-dining format to regional Chinese cooking. Sit at the chef’s counter to fully experience the craftsmanship that goes into each tiny course that refashions the culinary traditions of China’s 22 provinces.

A. Wong is located at 70 Wilton Road, London

awong.co.uk

Gouqi

(Image credit: Courtesy of Gouqi)

Tong Chee Hwee is the chef who won Hakkasan its Michelin star in the noughties; now he’s teamed up with former Hakkasan assistant manager Alan Tang in this stylish spot just off Trafalgar Square. Luxury ingredients are treated to a light touch, while groups of four should book one of the semi-private tables in the anteroom at the back.

Gouqi is located at 25-34 Cockspur Street, London

gouqi-restaurants.co.uk

Wallpaper* Newsletter + Free Download For a free digital copy of August Wallpaper*, celebrating Creative America, sign up today to receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Hakkasan

(Image credit: Lateef Photography)

The restaurant that showed the capital (and the world) that Chinese restaurants could be every bit as alluring as Japanese remains an electrifying experience at its two London outposts. If the entrance to the Hanway Place original feels too grungy, Hakkasan Mayfair is glamour from the word go.

Hakkasan is located at 17 Bruton Street and 8 Hanway Place, London

hakkasan.com

Hunan

(Image credit: Paul Winch-Furness)

An insider secret among London’s Chinese cuisine cognoscenti, serene Hunan removes the stress of choosing from a lengthy menu by doing away with the menu altogether. Simply tell the staff your favourite things to eat and how spicy you like it and 18 miniature dishes (mainly a mix of Cantonese and Taiwanese) will arrive from chef YS Peng, with service overseen by sommelier son Michael.

Hunan is located at 51 Pimlico Road, London

hunanlondon.com

Hutong

(Image credit: Lateef Photography)

One might assume that a restaurant on the 33rd floor of the Shard would be a tourist trap but ownership by the Hong Kong-based Aqua group means that Hutong is authentically at home in its skyscraping surrounds. The cooking is less spicy than the name suggests, and there are a couple of terrific Chinese wines, too.

Hutong is located at Level 33, The Shard, 31 St Thomas Street, London

hutong.co.uk

Imperial Treasure

(Image credit: Courtesy of Imperial Treasure)

Singapore-based Imperial Treasure is a very big deal in Asia, where among 20 restaurants, the Guangzhou and Shanghai outposts have two Michelin stars. The Red Guide has yet to shine over this St James’s satellite, though the slick service, imposing surroundings and classic Cantonese cooking all merit star status.

Imperial Treasure is located at 9 Waterloo Place, London

imperialtreasure.com

MiMi Mei Fair

(Image credit: Courtesy of Mimi Mei Fair)

The Chinese spoke in restaurateur Samyukta Nair’s ever-spinning Mayfair wheel (she also owns Indian Jamavar, French Socca and Japanese/Thai Koyn), MiMi Mei Feir is as pastel-coloured pretty as a box of sugared almonds. Don’t miss the apple-wood-fired roast Peking duck with pancakes, practically a meal in itself.

MiMi Mei Fair is located at 55 Curzon Street, W1J 8PG

mimimeifair.com

Min Jiang

(Image credit: Courtesy of Min Jiang)

This tenth-floor hotel dining room, seemingly floating above the treetops of Kensington Gardens, would be worth a visit for the view alone even if it didn’t have a showstopper of a signature dish. Beijing duck served in two courses – first with pancakes, then as a soup, stir-fry or a lettuce wrap – was introduced to London here and has yet to be bettered.

Min Jiang is located at the Royal Garden Hotel, 2-24 Kensington High Street, London

minjiang.co.uk

For more dining recommendations, see the new London restaurants to book now