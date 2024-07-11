Eight of the best Chinese restaurants in London right now
Our pick of the best Chinese restaurants in London are serving up a wealth of regional wonders in the chicest of contemporary surroundings
A Chinese meal in London once meant Cantonese in Chinatown; now the cuisine of the world’s second most-populous country is not only reflected in the regional diversity on offer in the UK capital, but served in contemporary surroundings that would look straight out of a modern metropolis like Shanghai or Chongqing. Here we have selected eight of the best Chinese restaurants in London.
The best Chinese restaurants in London
A. Wong
The only Chinese restaurant outside Asia to hold two Michelin stars, Andrew Wong’s smart but relaxed Pimlico dining room applies the fine-dining format to regional Chinese cooking. Sit at the chef’s counter to fully experience the craftsmanship that goes into each tiny course that refashions the culinary traditions of China’s 22 provinces.
A. Wong is located at 70 Wilton Road, London
Gouqi
Tong Chee Hwee is the chef who won Hakkasan its Michelin star in the noughties; now he’s teamed up with former Hakkasan assistant manager Alan Tang in this stylish spot just off Trafalgar Square. Luxury ingredients are treated to a light touch, while groups of four should book one of the semi-private tables in the anteroom at the back.
Gouqi is located at 25-34 Cockspur Street, London
Wallpaper* Newsletter + Free Download
For a free digital copy of August Wallpaper*, celebrating Creative America, sign up today to receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories
Hakkasan
The restaurant that showed the capital (and the world) that Chinese restaurants could be every bit as alluring as Japanese remains an electrifying experience at its two London outposts. If the entrance to the Hanway Place original feels too grungy, Hakkasan Mayfair is glamour from the word go.
Hakkasan is located at 17 Bruton Street and 8 Hanway Place, London
Hunan
An insider secret among London’s Chinese cuisine cognoscenti, serene Hunan removes the stress of choosing from a lengthy menu by doing away with the menu altogether. Simply tell the staff your favourite things to eat and how spicy you like it and 18 miniature dishes (mainly a mix of Cantonese and Taiwanese) will arrive from chef YS Peng, with service overseen by sommelier son Michael.
Hunan is located at 51 Pimlico Road, London
Hutong
One might assume that a restaurant on the 33rd floor of the Shard would be a tourist trap but ownership by the Hong Kong-based Aqua group means that Hutong is authentically at home in its skyscraping surrounds. The cooking is less spicy than the name suggests, and there are a couple of terrific Chinese wines, too.
Hutong is located at Level 33, The Shard, 31 St Thomas Street, London
Imperial Treasure
Singapore-based Imperial Treasure is a very big deal in Asia, where among 20 restaurants, the Guangzhou and Shanghai outposts have two Michelin stars. The Red Guide has yet to shine over this St James’s satellite, though the slick service, imposing surroundings and classic Cantonese cooking all merit star status.
Imperial Treasure is located at 9 Waterloo Place, London
MiMi Mei Fair
The Chinese spoke in restaurateur Samyukta Nair’s ever-spinning Mayfair wheel (she also owns Indian Jamavar, French Socca and Japanese/Thai Koyn), MiMi Mei Feir is as pastel-coloured pretty as a box of sugared almonds. Don’t miss the apple-wood-fired roast Peking duck with pancakes, practically a meal in itself.
MiMi Mei Fair is located at 55 Curzon Street, W1J 8PG
Min Jiang
This tenth-floor hotel dining room, seemingly floating above the treetops of Kensington Gardens, would be worth a visit for the view alone even if it didn’t have a showstopper of a signature dish. Beijing duck served in two courses – first with pancakes, then as a soup, stir-fry or a lettuce wrap – was introduced to London here and has yet to be bettered.
Min Jiang is located at the Royal Garden Hotel, 2-24 Kensington High Street, London
For more dining recommendations, see the new London restaurants to book now
Ben McCormack is a London-based restaurant journalist with over 25 years’ experience of writing. He has been the restaurant expert for Telegraph Luxury since 2013, for which he was shortlisted in the Restaurant Writer category at the Fortnum & Mason Food and Drink Awards. He is a regular contributor to the Evening Standard, Food and Travel and Decanter. He lives in west London with his partner and lockdown cockapoo.
-
C.P. Company embraces football fever as it becomes Manchester City’s official fashionwear partner
Whether England win or lose at the Euro 2024 finals this weekend, C.P. Company is ready for a stylish football season ahead as the cult Italian brand teams up with Manchester City
By Tianna Williams Published
-
First Fraenkel Film Festival in San Francisco: what to see
The Fraenkel Film Festival, at the Roxie Theater in San Francisco, sees ten Fraenkel gallery artists choose films that impact their work
By Lauren Cochrane Published
-
From heritage to sustainability: all the highlights from Design Shanghai 2024
Design Shanghai 2024: Asia's largest international design event returned for its eleventh year this past June, showcasing local well-known brands, emerging talents, and a unique focus for the international design community
By Cristina Kiran Piotti Published
-
Lavazza’s Wimbledon afternoon tea is a game, set and match
Ahead of Wimbledon, starting 1 July, Lavazza’s London flagship delivers Centre Court atmosphere, offering sweet and savoury treats with a tennis-inspired menu
By Tianna Williams Published
-
Tuck into Ruinart and Silo’s new zero-waste supper series in London
The Ruinart x Silo: Savoir (Re)Faire Supper Series sees the champagne house partner with the zero-waste restaurant, and centres on the new Ruinart Blanc Singulier cuvée
By Tianna Williams Published
-
Enjoy rosé on the terrace at Villa Minuty, the Rosewood's new summer restaurant
This summer, rosé wine estate Minuty brings the French Riviera lifestyle to the heart of London at the Rosewood Hotel, whose terrace has been transformed into Villa Minuty restaurant
By Melina Keays Published
-
30 years of Nobu: chef Nobu Matsuhisa on the trials and tribulations of a culinary empire
Nobu celebrates 30 years of its revolutionary Japanese and Peruvian cuisine. We speak with co-founder and chef Nobuyuki ‘Nobu’ Matsuhisa on setbacks, special guests and his love for painting
By Tianna Williams Published
-
Cantinetta Antinori is a Florentine wine-making family’s new gem of a London restaurant
Cantinetta Antinori opens in Knightsbridge, offering excellent Tuscan cuisine paired with the family’s storied wine
By Melina Keays Published
-
Where to drink natural wine in London
With natural wine experiencing a welcome second wave, we reveal the best places to enjoy a glass of something organic or biodynamic in the city.
By Tom Howells Last updated
-
Kioku is a spectacular new Japanese restaurant at The OWO, London
At The OWO’s Kioku by Endo, James Bond vibes meet Japanese dining and spectacular London views
By Melina Keays Published
-
Sketch celebrates 200 years of the National Gallery with a budding floral takeover
‘Sketch in Bloom’ is a floral takeover of the London restaurant to celebrate the National Gallery’s 200th birthday
By Tianna Williams Published