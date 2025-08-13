America’s first all-electric travel trailer broadens its range with two new models
The Lightship AE.1 Atmos and Panos are the two newest trim lines for this ground-breaking streamlined travel trailer, an airy design with integrated electric powertrain for added mileage and quiet camping
Launched as the Lightship L1 in 2023, this sleek update of the traditional travel trailer made its debut as the Lightship AE.1 Cosmos Edition. With this first run of high-spec, electrically-assisted RVs current in production, the San Francisco and Colorado-based company has now launched the two follow up trim levels.
These are the Lightship AE.1 Atmos and Panos , both of which incorporate the company’s proprietary TrekDrive propulsion technology. Simply put, this is an onboard battery and electric motor that takes a huge amount of the strain away from towing, allowing for longer, more efficient distant covering. When you park up, it also creates the ultimate quiet camping experience, with no intrusive generator noise.
Of particular interest to EV owners – the Lightships are seen here behind a Rivian R1T – the TrekDrive system has been designed to operate independently of the towing vehicle. A number of on-board sensors that detect the various forces on the trailer – such as acceleration, braking and cornering – and adapt the drivetrain to ensure it matches up smoothly.
The new interiors follow the light-filled path of the original Cosmos. First up is the AE.1 Atmos, which packs a 77kWh battery in addition to 1.8kW of integrated solar roof panels. Standard equipment includes a fully equipped kitchen (stove, fridge/freezer, dishwasher, microwave, etc) and bathroom, the latter occupying a full-width slot at the rear of the trailer.
The Atmos gets the full set of towing technology, which includes powered stabilisers and an auto levelling system as well as an all-round ‘LookOut’ camera system. Colour ways are kept simple and lowkey on the exterior, with muted grey-greens (ShadeMoss) and brown (GraniteBraun) in addition to a more traditional trailer white (SnowLine). Inside, there’s a choice of four colour combinations, all of which use contrasting upholstery and wall trim with a vaguely mid-century focus.
The Panos is a more affordable choice. For a start, the battery capacity is reduced to 44kWh and the solar panels are also halved, and certain parts of the premium towing system are now optional. You also have to ditch the dishwasher and the main sleeping space is fixed and not convertible into a lounge area. There’s only one interior option, a rather nautical blue trim with red detailing.
Both models sleep a maximum of four, but for a more enjoyable and spacious experience we suggest you stick to two. That maxes out the loft-like interior, with its array of ten panoramic windows (four of which open and have integrated bug screens). An optional motorised awning is also available for both.
Lightship expects to start delivering the AE.1 Atmos in Spring 2026, with the Panos model following later in the year.
Lightship AE.1 Atmos, from $184,000 and Panos, from $151,000, LightshipRV.com, @LightshipRV
Jonathan Bell has written for Wallpaper* magazine since 1999, covering everything from architecture and transport design to books, tech and graphic design. He is now the magazine’s Transport and Technology Editor. Jonathan has written and edited 15 books, including Concept Car Design, 21st Century House, and The New Modern House. He is also the host of Wallpaper’s first podcast.
