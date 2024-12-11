Silent running: Lightship’s AE.1 electric Travel Trailer makes its debut as the Cosmos Edition
All-American RV start-up Lightship has launched its first production edition, the AE.1 Cosmos Edition. We take a tour of this electrified home from home
Lightship has revealed the first production versions of its much-anticipated all-electric RV, the AE.1. Limited to just 50 units, the Cosmos Edition is for sale now, designed and built at the company’s Colorado factory for delivery in Summer 2025.
We’ve previously reported on Lightship’s mission to create an electrified travel trailer that works perfectly with the new breed of EV pick-ups and SUVs. Towing a conventional trailer murders an EV’s range, even if there’s ample power on hand.
Lightship’s innovation is its TrekDrive power system, essentially a driven axle that counterbalances the drag of the trailer, meaning there’s negligible loss of range for the tow vehicle. Efficiency is also enhanced by the Lightship’s svelte aerodynamics; the entire trailer compresses into a smaller package for transportation, ‘Road Mode’, rising up to create space and headroom when camp has been struck.
Of course, you don’t have to have a Rivian or even a Cybertruck to haul a Lightship, and the TrekDrive system means that conventional ICE vehicles will also see a marked improvement in their economy.
Inside the expanded interior, Lightship have given the debut Cosmos Edition an ultra-high specification. The AE.1 is designed to sleep four, and amenities include a full bathroom, air conditioning and a fully-equipped kitchen, complete with dishwasher, refrigerator, microwave, convection oven and induction cooktop.
All appliances and systems are electric, powered by the onboard battery and supported by the integrated, full-solar panel roof. The company points out this avoids hauling fossil fuels around and also banishes the buzz of a generator, making off-grid living silent and clean.
‘With the Lightship AE.1 Cosmos, we’re delivering a dream travel experience for sustainable travellers, tech lovers and EV enthusiasts,’ says Ben Parker. Parker co-founded the company with Toby Kraus in 2020 and is now Lightship’s Chief Product Officer. ‘Our mission is to bring RVs into the electric age with the AE.1,’ he continues, ‘The Cosmos Edition is the first premium realization, and we have other trims to fit travellers’ needs coming quickly down the road.’
After the initial run of Cosmos AE.1s in two different colourways, the company will be creating three new trim levels, Atmos, Panos, and Terros, each offering distinctive feature sets, capacities and functions.
Lightship AE.1 Cosmos Edition, $250,000, LightshipRV.com, @LightshipRV
Jonathan Bell has written for Wallpaper* magazine since 1999, covering everything from architecture and transport design to books, tech and graphic design. He is now the magazine’s Transport and Technology Editor. Jonathan has written and edited 15 books, including Concept Car Design, 21st Century House, and The New Modern House. He is also the host of Wallpaper’s first podcast.
