The art of a good party will be on display during Los Angeles Art Week. Silencio, the subterranean private Parisian club designed by the late David Lynch, is popping up at the West Hollywood EDITION for a three-night residency of curated club nights from 24-26 February.

Just in time for Frieze LA 2026, the residency marks Silencio’s first time in LA – the city that inspired Lynch’s vision for the club as seen onscreen in Mulholland Drive (2001). Invited guests will dance under a ceiling glittered with 400 disco balls to the sounds of iconic English party-starter DJ Harvey , multi-hyphenate DJ-producer VTSS and an unnamed special guest, hosted by LACMA Avant-Garde , Tom of Finland Foundation and BFF-slash-cultural critic podcast How Long Gone (co-host Jason Stewart, who DJs as Them Jeans, will also perform).

'Silencio’s distinct cinematic quality has always felt reminiscent of Hollywood,' says Frank Roberts, vice president of brand experience for W and EDITION Hotels. 'To welcome it to Los Angeles, the city where David Lynch imagined Silencio in the first place, feels like closing a circle. The West Hollywood EDITION was built for moments like this.'

Each of the mid-week festivities will have a distinct energy and atmosphere, ranging from euphoric disco to hard-hitting techno, with an audience made up of members of the contemporary art and creative communities. Like Silencio in Paris, the pop-up at EDITION asks guests to abandon their expectations at the door and head down a conspicuous entrance into a subterranean space that blends the worlds of dream and reality.

