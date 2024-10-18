First look at Soma 2.0: a new nighttime highlight in east London

With such an imposing, modernist skyline, Canary Wharf is well known as London’s financial district. However post-pandemic hospitality developments have blossomed in the area, with the latest high-profile arrival being Soma 2.0 – a reimagining of Kricket co-founders Rik Campbell and Will Bowlby’s Soho-based speakeasy bar, Soma. The original location on Denman Street quickly earned widespread acclaim, culminating in being awarded Best Bar at the GQ Food & Drink Awards in April 2022. The new location carries on the same eclectic, but still highly curated feel, with a punchy, vibrant cocktail list that celebrates the diversity of flavours from the Indian subcontinent.

Entrance to London bar Soma 2.0 (Image credit: Courtesy of Soma 2.0)

At Soma 2.0, each drink has a specific ‘less is more’ theme, using seasonal ingredients alongside a distinctly Indian headline flavour twist. From the refreshing and aromatic ‘Carom’(which brings together East London Liquor Co vodka, lime leaf, carom seed pisco and tonka bean), and the altogether richer, sweet and savoury ‘Mango’ (combining Japanese Toki whisky, lacto green mango, Ancho Reyes Verde liqueur and honey), to the coastal-themed ‘Samphire’ – a non-alcoholic blend of samphire tea, Himalayan salt, ginger and green chilli, painstaking detail and artistic flair are clearly evident in each recipe, developed by the head of beverages, Will Rogers.

It's not just the drinks that demonstrate an eye-catching and innovative feel, though. Designed by CAKE Architecture (whose motto ‘a collaborative approach to space, place and object’ was also the driving force behind the striking utilitarian design applied to east London’s A Bar With Shapes For A Name), Soma’s striking interiors feature an industrial aesthetic with exposed concrete, brightened by a bespoke yellow and red geometric light fixture that, according to the team, is ‘inspired by the vibrant hues of marigold markets’.

With the central bar accommodating up to 50 covers and a separate lounge area with low tables and comfortable sofas (which can be used for private hire), Soma 2.0 mirrors the spontaneity of its Soho sibling, focusing on walk-ups, with very limited space for reservations.

Soma 2.0 is located at 6 Frobisher Passage, Canary Wharf, London, E14 4EE, somasoho.com

