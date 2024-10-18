First look at Soma 2.0: a new nighttime highlight in east London
Fresh from its Soho roots, this newly opened London bar is set to redefine Canary Wharf’s nightlife – not least with its Indian-flavour-twist cocktails, as Neil Ridley discovers
With such an imposing, modernist skyline, Canary Wharf is well known as London’s financial district. However post-pandemic hospitality developments have blossomed in the area, with the latest high-profile arrival being Soma 2.0 – a reimagining of Kricket co-founders Rik Campbell and Will Bowlby’s Soho-based speakeasy bar, Soma. The original location on Denman Street quickly earned widespread acclaim, culminating in being awarded Best Bar at the GQ Food & Drink Awards in April 2022. The new location carries on the same eclectic, but still highly curated feel, with a punchy, vibrant cocktail list that celebrates the diversity of flavours from the Indian subcontinent.
Soma 2.0, a new London bar
At Soma 2.0, each drink has a specific ‘less is more’ theme, using seasonal ingredients alongside a distinctly Indian headline flavour twist. From the refreshing and aromatic ‘Carom’(which brings together East London Liquor Co vodka, lime leaf, carom seed pisco and tonka bean), and the altogether richer, sweet and savoury ‘Mango’ (combining Japanese Toki whisky, lacto green mango, Ancho Reyes Verde liqueur and honey), to the coastal-themed ‘Samphire’ – a non-alcoholic blend of samphire tea, Himalayan salt, ginger and green chilli, painstaking detail and artistic flair are clearly evident in each recipe, developed by the head of beverages, Will Rogers.
It's not just the drinks that demonstrate an eye-catching and innovative feel, though. Designed by CAKE Architecture (whose motto ‘a collaborative approach to space, place and object’ was also the driving force behind the striking utilitarian design applied to east London’s A Bar With Shapes For A Name), Soma’s striking interiors feature an industrial aesthetic with exposed concrete, brightened by a bespoke yellow and red geometric light fixture that, according to the team, is ‘inspired by the vibrant hues of marigold markets’.
With the central bar accommodating up to 50 covers and a separate lounge area with low tables and comfortable sofas (which can be used for private hire), Soma 2.0 mirrors the spontaneity of its Soho sibling, focusing on walk-ups, with very limited space for reservations.
Soma 2.0 is located at 6 Frobisher Passage, Canary Wharf, London, E14 4EE, somasoho.com
Wallpaper* Newsletter
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox.
Neil Ridley is a London-based, award-winning drinks writer and presenter. He is the co-author of eight books on spirits and cocktails including Distilled, which is now published in 14 different language editions. For the past eight years he has also served as a drinks expert on TV show Sunday Brunch on Channel 4
-
The Ferrari F80 continues the company's tradition of using supercars to showcase tech
Just 799 examples of Ferrari’s ferociously complex and high-tech styled F80 will be made, helping give shape to the sports cars of tomorrow
By Jonathan Bell Published
-
The ironic demise of the Museum of Neoliberalism
London's cult anti-capitalist museum has just closed its doors in the cruellest way possible, paving the way for more property developer bulldozing
By Kyle MacNeill Published
-
The Suzhou visitor centre in China is a perfect balance of contemporary innovation and cultural identity
The Suzhou visitor centre in China is designed by Tsing-Tien Making, a studio that designs to preserve cultural identity
By Tianna Williams Published
-
This new London restaurant bursts with Mexican flair and flavour
Fonda is London’s new Mexican restaurant, courtesy of chef Santiago Lastra, also behind Michelin-starred Kol. As Mary Cleary discovers, it’s serving up colour and creativity
By Mary Cleary Published
-
KOYN Thai brings high-end flair to London's West End
From Samyukta Nair and Fabled Studio comes a new restaurant with food drawn from the length and breadth of Thailand
By Ben McCormack Published
-
Where to eat sushi in London
From high-end hotels to supermarket pop-ups, food critic Ben McCormack recommends London's best sushi spots
By Ben McCormack Published
-
Kanpai! Discover the best bars to drink sake in London
Discover the best London bars in which to celebrate the ancient delight of sake
By Neil Ridley Published
-
London’s Covent Garden makes the perfect cosmopolitan backdrop for new British-French bistro, Henri
British chef Jackson Boxer and French designer Dorothée Meilichzon reunite for Henri, a restaurant located inside darling hotel, Henrietta
By Sofia de la Cruz Published
-
Step inside Cowley Manor, a refreshed 300-plus-year-old spa hotel in the Cotswolds
Experience bucolic bliss at Cowley Manor, recently renovated by architects De Matos Ryan and interior designer Dorothée Meilichzon
By Daven Wu Published
-
Seven London late-night restaurants worth staying up for
Our food critic picks the best late-night restaurants London has to offer, dishing up excellent food in stylish surroundings after midnight
By Ben McCormack Published
-
Café Petiole is a pastel-hued, plant-based haven within Somerset House
Designed by female-led studio Duelle, Café Petiole’s romantic interiors complement a vibrant vegetarian menu by chef Rishim Sachdeva, at Somerset House in London
By Billie Brand Published