Dive into Buccellati's rich artistic heritage in Shanghai
'The Prince of Goldsmiths: Buccellati Rediscovering the Classics' exhibition takes visitors on an immersive journey through a fascinating history
Buccellati creations embody both a considered craftsmanship and a rich sense of history, drawing on traditional techniques which stretch back to the Renaissance for beautiful and functional silver pieces.
Now, this history is being explored in a new exhibition which travels from Venice to Shanghai, putting this artistic heritage front and centre. In ‘The Prince of Goldsmiths, Buccellati Rediscovering the Classics’, 250 creations curated by Alba Cappellieri are presented in an immersive retrospective.
Throughout the four rooms of the exhibition, visitors follow the identity of the house as it was established, from the early introduction of the butterfly as a symbol of transformation through to a reimagining of the Buccellati family’s private study and a room dedicated to their inspirations. In the second room, goldsmithing is explored through the lens of architecture - revealing geometric motifs and richly engraved patterns - while the archaeological field is also cited as an enduring reference. Nature’s influence, including in the exquisite high jewellery, is key throughout, seen in all facets of the house including in the main techniques of lace, tulle, enchaining and engraving.
‘The exhibition is a constantly evolving project, just like Buccellati’s immense heritage,’ says Claudio Sbragion, creative director at Balich Wonder Studio, who developed the creative concept. ‘This represents an extraordinary creative opportunity for us: on the one hand, to showcase new relationships between the Maison’s creations and the Italian works of art that inspired their aesthetic traits; on the other, to imagine unprecedented digital interactions capable of enhancing Buccellati’s latest creations in surprising ways.’
For the Buccellati family, it is especially meaningful that it takes place in Shanghai. ‘A decade after our arrival in China’s mainland, we are thrilled to return to Shanghai, presenting an exhibition that reveals Buccellati’s heart and soul,’ they say. ‘We believe that the Chinese market, with its deep appreciation for beauty and history, will resonate with the timeless artistry that defines our Maison.’
Buccellati Rediscovering the Classics' is at the Shanghai Exhibition Center until 5 January 2026
Hannah Silver is the Art, Culture, Watches & Jewellery Editor of Wallpaper*. Since joining in 2019, she has overseen offbeat art trends and conducted in-depth profiles, as well as writing and commissioning extensively across the worlds of culture and luxury. She enjoys travelling, visiting artists' studios and viewing exhibitions around the world, and has interviewed artists and designers including Maggi Hambling, William Kentridge, Jonathan Anderson, Chantal Joffe, Lubaina Himid, Tilda Swinton and Mickalene Thomas.
