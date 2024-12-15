Year in review: top 10 audio acquisitions of 2024, as chosen by Wallpaper’s Jonathan Bell

The audio realm remains divided, with the convenience of streaming continuing to trump all over formats. That hasn’t stopped a steady progression of new devices aimed at adherents to old-school vinyl, CD and even cassette. In the world of speakers, bigger isn’t always better, but the most significant systems this year were about sculpture and form, not just their sonic signature. Read on to discover our ten favourite audio stories from 2024.

01. Brian Eno's Turntable II

Brian Eno with his Turntable II (Image credit: Brian Eno courtesy Paul Stolper gallery photography Luke Walker 2024)

Art or entertainment, or a mash-up of the two? Brian Eno’s Turntable II explored the realm of ambient light, with the newest version of the legendary producer, musician and artist’s on show at the Paul Stolper Gallery.

02. Revo SuperCD music system

The Revo SuperCD audio system (Image credit: Revo)

It might not have the raw artistry of an Eno deck, but Revo’s ultra-functional SuperCD system made up for it in terms of function and joined the CD player revival. A simple wooden box that contains multitudes, it was the most convenient all-in-one device we saw all year.

03. Ruark R610 music console

Ruark R610 music console (Image credit: Ruark Audio)

Ruark continues to forge a path as a purveyor of both high-quality craft and high-end sound. Its newest console, the R610, condensed its warm, familiar approach into a neat table-top or shelf-based system.

04. Goldmund Pulp speakers

Goldmund Pulp speakers (Image credit: Goldmund)

Designer Cécile Barani has paired with audio specialist Goldmund on several projects, including these compact Pulp speakers. We also admired her take on the Swiss manufacturer’s monumental Gaia speakers.

05. Nocs Monolith Aluminium speaker

Nocs Monolith Aluminium (Image credit: Nocs)

Along with Transparent’s mighty Brutalist Speaker we had this architectural heavyweight, the Nocs Monolith Aluminium. For the music-loving minimalist.

06. Tom Fereday Cast Loudspeaker

Cast Speaker by Tom Fereday x Pitt & Giblin (Image credit: Annika Kafcaloudis)

Another foray into the art of extreme speaker design, industrial designer Tom Fereday paired with Tasmanian speaker maker Pitt & Giblin to create Cast, a mighty metal object that celebrates sound and material.

07. Fiio CP13 cassette player

FiiO CP13 Cassette Player (Image credit: FiiO)

High quality cassette players, especially portable ones, are still thin on the ground – advocates of analogue tape reckon the second-hand and refurb market is a much better bet for true fidelity. Still, new Fiio’s CP13 showed there was still life in the 60-year-old cassette format.

08. Beats Pill Bluetooth speaker

Beats Pill in Matt Black (Image credit: Apple)

The Pill is mass-market sound design done well. We spoke to Apple’s Oliver Schusser about the speaker brand’s latest model.

09. Bang & Olufsen Beosystem 9000c music system

Bang & Olufsen Beosystem 9000c (Image credit: Bang & Olufsen)

B&O continued to bang the drum for sustainable tech design with devices like the Beoplay H100 headphones. It also delved into its archive to create the 9000c, a stacking CD system that’s been reborn for the modern age.

10. Google Pixel Buds Pro 2

Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 in Wintergreen (Image credit: Google)

Finally, a recommendation for one of the year’s most dependable accessories, Google’s Pixel Buds. Now available in Pro 2 spec, they’re the in-ear choice for those who want to feel at one with their increasingly smart device.

