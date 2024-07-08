FiiO’s new transparent CP13 cassette player gives tape fans clear options
The FiiO CP13 and the ongoing good work of We Are Rewind: two new portable cassette players to compare
Cassettes continue to fascinate, both in terms of old-school music discovery and in the leftfield world of contemporary cassette releases. The latest addition to the ranks of modern cassette players is FiiO’s new transparent-bodied CP13.
FiiO CP13
This solid-looking update of the classic Walkman form factor doesn’t quite match up to the technical wonders of the earlier era, when players could be literally the same size as a cassette case. The CP13 is a tiny bit chunkier, with solid mechanical transport buttons, but at 31.8mm thick it’s hardly oversized.
An onboard rechargeable battery lasts for up to 13 hours and is charged over USB-C, and drives a 4.2V power supply, way more than was used back in the day to make playback more consistent and reliable. The transparent front gives you that classic, much-imitated view of spinning reels, as well as a chance to enjoy the artwork on the cassette itself.
We Are Rewind WE-001 Amy
It’s also worth giving another shout out to We Are Rewind, the French audio company that impressed with its debut player, the WE-001. On a model substantially larger than the CP13 – along the lines of Sony’s iconic Walkman Professional Model – We Are Rewind also goes for mechanical buttons, albeit at a slightly daintier scale.
The case features more metal, in three rockishly-named hues (Serge, Kurt and Keith), as well as a new colourway, the black and yellow ‘Amy’. The company also sells blank tapes, as well as wireless headphones to make the most of the player’s Bluetooth capability, although there’s a socket for a conventional pair of headphones.
Finally, We Are Rewind get points for adding a recording functionality, although it’s limited to a line-in socket without an onboard microphone. Battery life is ten hours, again chargeable over USB-C.
The more dubious online warehouses are awash with cheap and cheerful modern iterations of the Walkman and its ilk, the vast majority of them far less accomplished than their decades-old predecessors. Kudos to FiiO and We Are Rewind for bringing these machines back with style and substance.
FiiO CP13, £99.99, available from Advanced Mp3 Players, Advancedmp3Players.co.uk, @Amp3uk
We Are Rewind WE-001 cassette player, £136, WeAreRewind.com, @We_Are_Rewind
Jonathan Bell has written for Wallpaper* magazine since 1999, covering everything from architecture and transport design to books, tech and graphic design. He is now the magazine’s Transport and Technology Editor. Jonathan has written and edited 15 books, including Concept Car Design, 21st Century House, and The New Modern House. He is also the host of Wallpaper’s first podcast.
