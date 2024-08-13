New earbuds for audio and AI interaction, courtesy of Google, Denon, and more

With the launch of the Google Pixel Buds Pro 2, earbuds just took a step forward in capability. Google is busy integrated its Gemini AI assistant into every device it builds – as seen in the new Google Pixel 9 family – and the new generation Pixel Buds Pro 2 are the company’s first AI-enabled earbuds. If you’re not after an in-ear companion to help you out with spoken queries, we’ve rounded up an elegant selection of recent releases in this highly competitive sector.

8 of the best new earbuds, Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 and beyond

Google Pixel Buds Pro 2

Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 in Wintergreen (Image credit: Google)

Google describes its newly released Pixel Buds Pro 2 as ‘an intelligent audio interface.’ Incorporating Google’s Gemini AI assistant, the company claims you can quiz the system simply by speaking normally, getting info and answers back in real time. Not only that, these latest Pixel Buds also have an 8 hour battery life (30 hours when paired with a fully charged case) and have a more sophisticated noise cancelling system.

Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 in Peony (Image credit: Google)

Other innovations include being able to tap into Google’s Find My Device network and Conversation Detection, which works out when you’re talking and mutes the volume accordingly. All this is powered by the Tensor A1 chip, Google’s first bespoke Tensor chip designed for earbuds.

Google Pixel Buds Pro 2, £219, Store.Google.com

Audio-Technica ATH-CKS30TW+

Audio-Technica ATH-CKS30TW+ (Image credit: Audio-Technica)

Deep, deep bass in the name of the game for Audio-Technica’s new ATH-CKS30TW+ earbuds. These affordable in-ear devices incorporate an ultra-low frequency equaliser (accessible via the Connect app), which, when paired with the active noise cancellation, create an immersive and physical bass response.

With a 6.5-hour battery life (17.5 hours in conjunction with the case, and more still without ANC activated), the earbuds also have excellent water and dust resistance. Available in four colours, standard matte black, discreet light beige, lively evergreen, and translucent skeleton black, the ATH-CKS30TW+ can also be used to access Siri and Google Assistant.

Audio-Technica ATH-CKS30TW+, £89, Audio-Technica.com, Amazon.co.uk

Wallpaper* Newsletter Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Skullcandy Push ANC Active

Skullcandy Push ANC Active (Image credit: Skullcandy)

At the brighter, more affordable end of the market are these new wireless earbuds pitched at the younger and more active generation. Skullcandy might not be to everyone’s taste, but the Push ANC Active incorporate a useful ear hook – essential for anyone who’s managed to lose an earbud whilst hanging off a rockface or bumping down a mountain side.

Skullcandy Push ANC Active (Image credit: Skullcandy)

The larger design means a bigger battery – without using ANC, the earbuds can run for 12 hours in standalone mode and 46 hours in conjunction with the case. The button functions can also be customised.

Skullcandy Push ANC Active True Wireless Earbuds, £89.99, Skullcandy.co.uk, Amazon.co.uk

Shokz OpenFit Air

Shokz OpenFit Air (Image credit: Shokz)

Another pitch for those in constant motion, SHOKZ OpenFit Air also place the emphasis on comfort and fit. Available in pink, white and black, these are earbuds for fitness fanatics who don't want to feel like they've got anything in their ears with rubberised Shokz Air-Earhook that are the key to the comfortable fit.

Shokz OpenFit Air (Image credit: Shokz)

Just 10 minutes of charge time will give you two hours of listening, and there's 28 hours of music available in conjunction with a fully charged case.

Shokz OpenFit Air, £119, UK.Shokz.com, Amazon.co.uk

CMF Buds Pro 2

CMF Pro Buds 2 (Image credit: CMF)

Whilst sister brand Nothing also makes impressive earbuds in the shape of the Ear and Ear (a), CMF somehow manages to pack features and quality into an even more affordable package. These CMF Buds Pro 2 are not only available in a tasteful quartet of hues that extends from case to earbuds themselves, but they incorporate a special Smart Dial on the case. This customisable control can be used to activate the noise cancellation or Voice Assistant, as well as controlling the volume, switch to gaming mode or muting the mic.

CMF Pro Buds 2 (Image credit: CMF)

Somehow CMF hasn't compromised on audio quality, with Hi-Res Audio Wireless certification and effective noise cancellation. No less than six microphones keep call quality high and there’s even a dedicated Wind-Noise reduction system. Paired with the case, you could be good for up to 43 hours of playback.

CMF Buds Pro 2, £59, CMF.tech, Amazon.co.uk

B&O Atelier Editions series EXs

Bang & Olufsen Atelier Editions series EX 0002 in Hazy Blue (Image credit: Bang & Olufsen)

Devotees of Danish design and high-quality audio need to keep an eye on Bang & Olufsen Atelier Editions site. The most recent drop was a special edition of 200 units of the Beoplay EX wireless earbuds finished in Hazy Blue, ‘inspired by the ethereal hues of a summer’s sky,’ no less. Limited edition colourways are part of the Atelier Editions approach, which currently includes the Beosound Explore Atelier Bluetooth speaker in Blossom Pink with more to come soon.

Bang & Olufsen Atelier Editions, Bang-Olufsen.com

Denon PerL and PerL Pro

Denon PerL Pro Earbuds (Image credit: Denon)

These distinctive disc-shaped earbuds have the distinction of being plugged by no less than Katy Perry. That might not be a strong selling point, but Denon’s commitment to design and quality can’t be faulted. The new PerL and PerL Pro (the latter model adds support for lossless audio over Bluetooth and spatial audio) can run for up to 8 hours in standalone mode and also have an useful ‘Social Mode’ to keep you clued in to your surroundings.

Denon PerL and PerL Pro headphones, £189 and £299 respectively, Denon.com

Devialet Gemini II

Devialet Gemini II (Image credit: Devialet)

The second-generation wireless earbuds from high-end French audio specialists Devialet, Gemini II are a luxurious and upgraded. Smaller and lighter than the original Geminis, yet with no loss of performance or endurance, the oval-shaped earbuds now come with a variety of earpiece fittings for greater comfort, with an exterior design that evokes the form of the company’s iconic Phantom music player.

Devialet Gemini II (Image credit: Devialet)

Available in iconic white, matte black or gold, the Gemini II has a full suite of noise cancellation and reduction technologies, with up to 22 hours of listening using the case to recharge.

Devialet Gemini II, £349, Devialet.com