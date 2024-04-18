New Nothing Ear and Ear (a) earbuds: audio innovation with a retro nod
Nothing’s new Ear and Ear (a) earbuds, drawing inspiration from vintage portable hi-fi and packed with updates, help the company maintain its status as an audio innovator
Nothing’s newest audio package includes not one but two pairs of earbuds. As the must-have accessory to the brand’s distinctive Nothing (2) and Nothing (2a) smartphones, the Ear range has always punched above its weight, combining distinctive design with feature rich audio playback and a keen price point.
First up is the freshly simplified Nothing Ear, which takes the form factor and case shape of the original Ear (1) and Ear (2) and gives them an injection of new technology. As the flagship audio product of the range, Ear offers over five hours of listening time (eight hours without the powerful Automatic Noise Cancelling); pair it with a fully charged case and you should be able to get 40 hours of sound out of the package.
Nothing Ear
The Nothing Ear case can also be wirelessly charged. The earbuds are equipped with the latest version of Nothing’s Clear Voice Technology, as well as a newly developed ceramic diaphragm, Nothing Ear is more powerful, with a new ‘Bass Enhance’ algorithm and personalised equalisation.
This involves using the updated Nothing X companion app and running the Personal Sound Profile, a set of tests that ensures you’re using the best fitted ear tip (small, medium and large are included), as well as a complete hearing test. Once these parameters have been established, Nothing Ear can compensate for your hearing discrepancies in real-time, creating a personal profile that can be shared and stored.
Nothing Ear (a)
Ear (a) is a more playful offering, marking the first time Nothing has branched away from its signature black, white and red palette. Available in white as well as vivid yellow, Ear (a) makes an unmistakable visual analogy with the iconic Sony Sports Walkman range, first introduced in 1984. Our recent tour of Nothing’s London studio revealed one of these distinctive personal cassette players in amongst the team’s accumulation of inspirational electronics, old and new.
The smaller case means that wireless charging isn’t offered, but otherwise the Ear (a) is very much on a par with the dearer model. Both earbuds feature the 3.0 version of Clear Voice, with AI-powered noise reduction and both pairs include Nothing’s ‘Find my earbuds’ feature, along with the ability to pair up with two devices at a time.
The slim stem is where the action is: a combination of pinches and holds can be customised to pause and start playback, answer calls, and cycle through the levels of noise cancelling. If you’re in the market for no-nonsense earbuds, Nothing’s newest offerings will do very nicely.
Wallpaper* Newsletter
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox
Nothing Ear, £129 / $149 / €149, Nothing Ear (a), £99 / $99 / €99, Nothing.tech, @Nothing
Jonathan Bell has written for Wallpaper* magazine since 1999, covering everything from architecture and transport design to books, tech and graphic design. He is now the magazine’s Transport and Technology Editor. Jonathan has written and edited 15 books, including Concept Car Design, 21st Century House, and The New Modern House. He is also the host of Wallpaper’s first podcast.
-
Aindrea Emelife on bringing the Nigerian Pavilion to life at the Venice Biennale 2024
Curator Aindrea Emelife has spearheaded a new wave of contemporary artists at the Venice Biennale’s second-ever Nigerian Pavilion. Here, she talks about what the world needs to learn about African art
By Ugonna-Ora Owoh Published
-
All aboard: Azimut moor a yacht in the heart of Milan
With Azimut's Mooring by the Moon, Michele De Lucchi and AMDL Circle provide insight into the philsophy of the Seadeck Series with an immersive installation at Bagni Misteriosi
By Cristina Kiran Piotti Published
-
A low-energy farmhouse provides a rural escape in North Carolina
This low-energy farmhouse is a net zero architectural re-set for a Californian client, an East Coast relocation for a more engaged and low-key lifestyle
By Jonathan Bell Published
-
Dial into the Boring Phone and more smartphone alternatives
From the deliberately dull new Boring Phone to Honor’s latest hook-up with Porsche, a host of new devices that do the phone thing slightly differently
By Jonathan Bell Published
-
Cutting-edge sound machines celebrate the independent spirit
Synths, effects, and even toys – these sound machines offer up new adventures in music creation, and showcase the idiosyncratic world of low-volume tech production
By Jonathan Bell Published
-
Wearable tech that’ll help you hack, track and snack your way to success
The latest in discreet wearable tech, from biowearables to smart glasses, is designed to help you be your best self
By Jonathan Bell Published
-
Remote working wonders: what every home office needs
Remote working calls for clever and efficient kit that won't impinge on domestic bliss at day’s end – from a desk that stows your monitor out of sight to a discreet cloud alternative
By Jonathan Bell Published
-
New Leica SL3 meets the desires and demands of photographers and filmmakers
The Leica SL3, the latest in the brand’s range of mirrorless full-frame system cameras, is powerful, pocketable and undeniably professional
By Jonathan Bell Published
-
Nothing Phone (2a) and Punkt MC02: our hands-on review
Two new smartphones – Nothing Phone (2a) and Punkt MC02 –offer different approaches to conventional device design, while emphasising simplicity, privacy and the power of good design
By Jonathan Bell Published
-
Nothing Phone (2a): an exclusive first look
Three years in the making, the Nothing Phone (2a) embodies the tech start-up’s ethos and aesthetic approach. We explore the genesis of the new design in an exclusive preview
By Jonathan Bell Published
-
New Fujifilm X100VI is a cutting-edge digital camera in a classical case
The Fujifilm X100VI, the series’ sixth generation, is a digital camera that’ll wrestle photography back from the smartphone
By Jonathan Bell Published