Nothing Phone (2) doubles down on the brand’s minimalist, low-key aesthetic
Nothing Phone (2) is the alternative choice, a high-tech handset designed to wean you off digital distractions without compromising quality or function
Almost a year to the day, Nothing replaces its debut handset, the Nothing Phone (1) with – unsurprisingly – the Nothing Phone (2). We get hands-on with this evolution of the esoteric company’s latest device, noting its key features and the ways in which it diverges from the smartphone standard.
The Phone (1)’s big point of difference was its disavowal of shiny solid materials in favour of a transparent look that revealed the (artfully arranged) inner workings of the device. Phone (2) is more of the same: once you’ve torn into the plastic-free packaging (which also tells us that 53 of the phone’s parts are made from sustainable materials) and shunned the hollow unboxing ritual, you’re greeted with a ‘naked’ device, with layered elements delineated by Nothing’s ‘Glyph’ interface.
Nothing Phone (2): our hands-on review
The latter is a series of hieroglyphic-style lights that serve multiple functions in the Nothing OS 2.0, including caller ID, notifications and the intriguing Glyph Timer function, which turns the phone into a very high-tech egg timer. There’s also an experimental feature that uses the case lighting to countdown the arrival of an Uber or food delivery, as well as a Glyph Composer app for creating custom ringtones and notifications. Essentially a stripped-down beat sequencer, it reveals the creative synergy between Nothing and another glitch-tech pioneer, Teenage Engineering.
There are other advantages and features in Nothing OS 2.0, a jazzed up and re-skinned version of Android that ensures the Nothing ethos and aesthetic are mirrored across phone and software. The main screen is now monochrome and muted, removing the ‘crutch of colour cues’, in Nothing’s words, in order to focus the mind and detract from the chocolate box array of tempting app icons that so often lures us into wasted time.
To this end, the new OS also features a number of custom widgets, effectively compartmentalising your most used apps into tiles you can check at a glance, without having to open them. These can also be put on the lock screen, further minimalising the need to fire up the phone.
We were also impressed by the Phone (2)’s camera system, which has not only been upgraded with new filters, a document mode, and the ability to record 4K video at 60fps, but delivers impressive levels of detail and colour via the Advanced HDR function. This digital blend of eight varying degrees of exposure (up from three in the Phone (1)) creates vivid, crisp photographs, albeit with that sheen of processed perfection we’ve come to expect from our smart devices. The front camera sensor is also doubled in capacity. The screen size has also crept up (6.7in vs 6.55in) – this is not a small phone, by any stretch.
Should you upgrade? Phone (1) fans will find more of what they love in the (2), but their enthusiasm might be tempered by the thought of replacing a perfectly good device with something so shiny and new; sustainability and transparency are central to the Nothing ethos. Amongst other initiatives, the company publishes the carbon footprint of its devices, giving the Phone (1) a figure of 53.45kg. This 8.6 per cent less than the first phone, and around 10kg lower than the figure Apple issued for its iPhone 13 back in September 2021.
These calculations are notoriously subjective. Of more importance are the levels of recycled materials used in the device itself (the frame is 100 per cent recycled aluminium, for example), and what happens at the end of a product’s lifecycle. If you’re attracted by Nothing’s ongoing journey to minimalist tech, the Phone (2) is a perfect place to get on board. True believers might want to hold on to their original device for a while longer, particularly as the Nothing OS 2.0 update will apply to all the company’s phones.
Nothing Phone (2), available in both white and dark grey, 8GB/128GB (£579 GBP, €679 EUR), 12GB/256GB (£629 GBP, €729 EUR), and 12GB/512GB (£699 GBP, €849 EUR), Nothing.tech
Jonathan Bell has written for Wallpaper* magazine since 1999, covering everything from architecture and transport design to books, tech and graphic design. He is now the magazine’s Transport and Technology Editor. Jonathan has written and edited 15 books, including Concept Car Design, 21st Century House, and The New Modern House. He is also the host of Wallpaper’s first podcast.
-
An epicurean summer at Sani Resort puts gourmet Greece under the spotlight
Michelin-starred chefs at Sani Resort in Halkidiki have prepared a summer-long feast
By Hannah Silver • Published
-
Thom Browne’s whale-shaped bag is inspired by Moby Dick
Thom Browne’s playful new handbag arrives as part of a collection that looks towards Herman Melville’s timeless tale of adventure and revenge for inspiration
By Jack Moss • Published
-
Borough Yards arches spring to life with a summer bash
The Borough Yards arches, part of the wider scheme designed by SPPARC in south London, welcomes public and brands in, as the latest phase of development completes
By Nana Ama Owusu-Ansah • Published
-
New Motorola Razr 40 is a compact foldable that emphasises minimal screen time
Powerful yet pocketable, the Motorola Razr 40 shows how the clamshell phone is maturing, pitched at those who prefer to keep digital temptation at bay
By Jonathan Bell • Published
-
Astell&Kern gives its flagship portable media player a material makeover
The Astell&Kern A&ultima SP3000 offers high-fidelity sound in a compact, if weighty, package with features galore for the discerning audiophile
By Jonathan Bell • Published
-
Taking Google’s sleek Pixel Tablet for a test run
The Google Pixel Tablet is a premium slice of media tech, complete with speaker dock that transforms it into the central hub of a smart home set-up
By Jonathan Bell • Published
-
Portable and pocketable travel tech: four take-away gadgets with which to stay connected
Work and play remotely with these travel tech devices: TicWatch Pro 5; a stylish new Samsung battery pack; Urbanears’ latest earbuds; and the evergreen Tula microphone
By Jonathan Bell • Published
-
Audio-Technica adds new hues to its classic Sound Burger record player
The Audio-Technica Sound Burger offers portable analogue audio for all, with a colour menu that nods to the bold electronics of the 1980s
By Jonathan Bell • Published
-
Leica Q3 full-frame digital camera brings new speed and sophistication
The new Leica Q3 camera boasts features that pitch it at both photographers and filmmakers
By Jonathan Bell • Published
-
High-fidelity meets high design in eight new speaker systems
From room-filling sub-woofers to elaborate sculptural objects, speaker systems have never been so diverse. We round up eight key players in the modern audio space
By Jonathan Bell • Published
-
Sonos sets its sights on new sonic horizons with the Era 100 and Era 300 smart speakers
The new Sonos Era speakers expand the company’s family of high-end streaming devices, as well as introducing Dolby Atmos and decreasing its carbon footprint
By Jonathan Bell • Published