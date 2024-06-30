Swedish audio brand Nocs announces a sleek new speaker, the Monolith Aluminium
The Nocs Monolith Aluminium, compact, classically simple and fully repairable, is a wireless speaker for minimalist audiophiles
Nocs Lab makes fantastic wireless speakers, pairing high-quality components with a stripped-back aesthetic that is simply designed and best described by the name given to its flagship speaker: Monolith.
Founder Daniel Alms has announced a new version of this mighty piece of high fidelity equipment, the Monolith Aluminium. Designed and engineered in Lund, Sweden, like all Nocs’ previous products, the new aluminium model is the result of a long development process and exploration of the best materials for the job.
‘We’re really happy with how it has turned out,’ says Alms. ‘In the end, we were able to skip using any recycled plastics at all and go with a full aluminium enclosure instead.’ The enclosure has been CNC-machined for a single block of aluminium – that most recyclable and therefore sustainable of metals.
‘The challenge once again has been to strip away all that is unnecessary,’ says Alm, ‘Countless hours were devoted solely to achieving the perfect symmetry in the positioning of the drivers. There are no logos, no frills – only the sleek yet refined appearance of solid aluminium remains.’
Sitting between the hefty flagship and the Mini, the Nocs Monolith Aluminium is compact, portable and designed to be fully repairable – a ‘cradle-to-cradle consumer product’, in Alm’s words. The sandblasted and anodized aluminium casing showcases the five drivers via the minimal integral grille design.
From the outset, Alm has worked with musicians and DJs to ensure that all Nocs products have a distinct yet authentic sound signature. ‘We value the insights shared by artists and DJs, as they guide us in fine-tuning the speaker experience to preserve the authenticity of their craft,’ says Alm, adding that ‘this also fosters a deep connection between the artist and the audience.’
In addition to the classic naked aluminium finish, the speaker is also available in matte black. Deliveries will begin in November 2024.
Wallpaper* Newsletter
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox
Nocs Monolith Aluminium, available for pre-order, $1,000 / €1,000, Nocs.design, @Nocsdesign
Jonathan Bell has written for Wallpaper* magazine since 1999, covering everything from architecture and transport design to books, tech and graphic design. He is now the magazine’s Transport and Technology Editor. Jonathan has written and edited 15 books, including Concept Car Design, 21st Century House, and The New Modern House. He is also the host of Wallpaper’s first podcast.
-
A unique electric Maserati marks a long-standing partnership with a legendary winery
The Maserati GranCabrio Folgore Tignanello Edition is a one-off celebration of Maserati’s bespoke division and the half century of Tignanello
By Jonathan Bell Published
-
How has fragrance brand Nonfiction brought the scent of Korea to the Venice Biennale?
Nonfiction has partnered with artist Koo Jeong A and nose Dominic Ropion at the 2024 Venice Biennale for an olfactory pavilion that captures the scents of Korea
By Mary Cleary Published
-
The Loom is a new London social and co-working club with a ‘gentle’ twist
The Loom Club, designed by Kasawoo, is conceived to bring together local communities, home working, and leisure through a ‘gentle’ approach
By Ellie Stathaki Published