Swedish audio brand Nocs announces a sleek new speaker, the Monolith Aluminium

Nocs Lab makes fantastic wireless speakers, pairing high-quality components with a stripped-back aesthetic that is simply designed and best described by the name given to its flagship speaker: Monolith.

Nocs Monolith Aluminium (Image credit: Nocs)

Founder Daniel Alms has announced a new version of this mighty piece of high fidelity equipment, the Monolith Aluminium. Designed and engineered in Lund, Sweden, like all Nocs’ previous products, the new aluminium model is the result of a long development process and exploration of the best materials for the job.

The Monolith Aluminium has a minimalist enclosure (Image credit: Nocs)

‘We’re really happy with how it has turned out,’ says Alms. ‘In the end, we were able to skip using any recycled plastics at all and go with a full aluminium enclosure instead.’ The enclosure has been CNC-machined for a single block of aluminium – that most recyclable and therefore sustainable of metals.

Nocs Monolith Aluminium (Image credit: Nocs)

‘The challenge once again has been to strip away all that is unnecessary,’ says Alm, ‘Countless hours were devoted solely to achieving the perfect symmetry in the positioning of the drivers. There are no logos, no frills – only the sleek yet refined appearance of solid aluminium remains.’

Nocs Monolith Aluminium is an ultra-portable design (Image credit: Nocs)

Sitting between the hefty flagship and the Mini, the Nocs Monolith Aluminium is compact, portable and designed to be fully repairable – a ‘cradle-to-cradle consumer product’, in Alm’s words. The sandblasted and anodized aluminium casing showcases the five drivers via the minimal integral grille design.

Nocs Monolith Aluminium (Image credit: Nocs)

From the outset, Alm has worked with musicians and DJs to ensure that all Nocs products have a distinct yet authentic sound signature. ‘We value the insights shared by artists and DJs, as they guide us in fine-tuning the speaker experience to preserve the authenticity of their craft,’ says Alm, adding that ‘this also fosters a deep connection between the artist and the audience.’

Nocs Monolith Aluminium in matte black (Image credit: Nocs)

In addition to the classic naked aluminium finish, the speaker is also available in matte black. Deliveries will begin in November 2024.

Wallpaper* Newsletter Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Nocs Monolith Aluminium, available for pre-order, $1,000 / €1,000, Nocs.design, @Nocsdesign