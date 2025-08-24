Savvy travelers know that the most rewarding discoveries often emerge from looking beyond the obvious. From trending 'it' destinations to flashy hotel openings to a seemingly never-ending feed of 'best of' lists—we are inundated with options and spoiled for choice. So where to go next?

You'd be forgiven if none of these locations are on your 2026 travel bingo card—yet. But these four destinations deserve a second look for their exceptional design credentials and burgeoning creative scenes. The cherry on top? Each boasts a fabulous design-led property that opened within the last two years.

Genoa, Italy

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Genoa was once the powerhouse of the Mediterranean, rivaling Venice as a maritime republic. Today as one strolls through the narrow caruggi—Genoese for the alleyways winding through the city center—it's hard to tell if Genoa is falling apart or being put back together, and therein lies the beauty. This is a city that hasn't been sanitized for general tourist consumption.

The city's approach to preserving architectural heritage while integrating modern design sensibilities offers a masterclass in thoughtful urban development. A long-awaited high-speed rail line, scheduled to begin partial service in 2026, will dramatically improve access to this overlooked maritime capital.

Genoa's creative renaissance centers around the UNESCO-listed Palazzi dei Rolli system – grand palazzos that once hosted visiting dignitaries. Today, these are being reimagined by contemporary Italian designers who understand that authentic luxury doesn't require starting from scratch. Lorenzo Bagnara's shop Via Garibaldi 12 exemplifies this evolution: a 16th-century palazzo where original frescoes and gilded moldings serve as backdrop to Kartell furniture and Ginori tableware.

For panoramic perspectives only Mother Nature can design, take the historic Zecca-Righi funicular to its final stop—the views over the sprawling port and Apennine foothills remind you why this city commanded maritime empires.

Stay: Palazzo Durazzo (opened 2023), itself one of the historic Palazzi dei Rolli dating to the 17th century. Owner-architect Emanuela Brignone Cattaneo and designer Cesare Barro spent seven years completing the painstaking renovation of this 12-suite stunner. The newest addition is two-bedroom Gli Ambasciatori, with views over the historic center and glimpses of the sea and the Lanterna lighthouse.

Nice, France

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Gone are the days when Nice was viewed simply as an arrival airport and gateway to glitzier spots along the Côte d'Azur. Over the past few years Nice has emerged as a desirable destination in its own right.

Historic Vieux Nice pulses with authentic Niçois culture, featuring narrow cobblestone streets and colorful baroque buildings. Creative energy buzzes in La Libération neighborhood—Nice's answer to New York's Brooklyn—where independent boutiques, local restaurants, and wine bars create an authentic counterpoint to the more clichéd Riviera scene along the picturesque Promenade des Anglais.

Nice's design credentials extend beyond art into architecture and urban planning. Studio Libeskind's sculptural ICONIC development showcases how the city embraces bold contemporary design while respecting its Belle Époque heritage.

The city's position makes it an ideal base for design pilgrimages: Roquebrune-Cap-Martin for Le Corbusier's Cabanon; Saint-Paul-de-Vence for Josep Lluís Sert's Fondation Maeght; and, in nearby Vence, Matisse's masterpiece Chapelle du Rosaire – which the artist himself called his 'crowning achievement.'

Stay: Hôtel du Couvent, opened in summer 2024, occupies a beautifully restored 17th-century convent where contemporary French design sensibilities meet monastic tranquility. The property exemplifies the new Nice aesthetic: sophisticated restraint with unexpected moments of visual drama.

Cairo, Egypt

(Image credit: Getty Images)

There's a certain buzz about Cairo these days that's impossible to deny. An international community of creatives and entrepreneurs have taken notice. This transformation extends from the galleries of leafy Zamalek—where spaces like Tintera showcase photography and emerging artists—to the rebirth of downtown Cairo itself.

Cairo is a city where 21st-century creativity coexists with millennia of architectural history. In a megalopolis of 23 million, knowing where to focus becomes essential. The creative momentum centers around downtown's Khedival Cairo district, where Belle Époque and Art Deco buildings are being transformed into hybrid spaces combining retail, hospitality and cultural programming.

What makes Cairo particularly compelling now is its emergence as a creative hub for the broader Middle East and Africa region, attracting designers, artists and cultural entrepreneurs who see opportunity in the city's unique position between tradition and modernity.

Stay: Immobilia Cairo, curated by hospitality platform Egypt Beyond, is a collection of apartments in the city's first skyscraper—a 1930s Art Deco landmark. Each residence retains original details while being filled with historic antiques and art from Cairo's leading galleries. Private terraces offer downtown views, while services include insider access to the city's best cultural experiences.

Northern Beaches, Australia

(Image credit: Getty Images)

While Sydney's eastern beaches (think: Bondi) capture headlines and crowds, the Northern Beaches have quietly evolved into a compelling destination for contemporary coastal design. Stretching from Manly to Palm Beach, the region's creative renaissance stems from its unique geography – dramatic headlands, pristine beaches, and bushland creating natural boundaries that preserve each suburb's distinct character.

This isolation has fostered a community of architects, designers, and makers developing a distinctly Northern Beaches aesthetic: raw natural materials, indoor-outdoor living and relaxed sophistication that feels effortless yet considered.

Newport exemplifies this evolution, where warehouse spaces have transformed into studios for furniture makers and ceramic artists. Meanwhile, Avalon's main street features independent stores like Maker & Monger, where Australia-made homewares reflect the region's commitment to craftsmanship over mass production.

Stay: Jonah's at Whale Beach reopened 2024 after extensive renovation. The transformation by Sydney-based Hecker Guthrie honors the site's 1930s heritage while creating thoroughly contemporary accommodations. Each of 11 rooms features custom local furniture, floor-to-ceiling windows framing Pacific Ocean views and locally-sourced materials connecting guests to this remarkable coastline's unique character.