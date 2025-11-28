This Alpine chalet rejects the ‘modern ski’ aesthetic to embrace art deco
Originally designed by architect Henry Jacques Le Même, a key figure in shaping the Alpine style, Le Sarto in Megève, France, has been captivatingly transformed by interior architecture studio Claves
This is the latest instalment of The Inside Story, Wallpaper’s series spotlighting intriguing, innovative and industry-leading interior design.
When it comes to Alpine chalets, you often know what to expect: wood-panelled interiors, perhaps a stone hearth, maybe a palette of warm browns and beiges. That’s what makes Le Sarto, a chalet in Megève, France, and a member of the Iconic House private rental collection, so refreshing. The space has been transformed with sumptuous art deco-inspired interiors by interior architecture studio Claves with the aim of harmonising heritage, contemporary design, and hospitality within a historic mountain structure.
Sitting above Megève on the spiritual walking route of Montée du Calvaire, within the historic Dessous le Calvaire neighbourhood, the chalet was originally built between 1941 and 1943 for businessman Michel Desmazières. It is a notable example of the ‘chalet du skieur’ concept, developed by 20th-century architect Henry Jacques Le Même to accommodate the evolving winter sports lifestyle, and which played a pivotal role in defining ski resort architecture today.
Spanning 650 sq m, the chalet was designed to balance elegance with functionality, featuring a grand reception floor, a monumental central staircase, a vast fireplace, numerous bedrooms and an integrated ski room. Claves’ renovation, following Iconic House’s acquisition of the property in 2023, preserved the original layout – so well conceived that no structural changes were necessary – while modernising the amenities. Today, Le Sarto boasts a wellness area, a gym and parking housed in an extension connected to the main building via an underground corridor, as well as indoor and outdoor swimming pools.
The restoration process renewed period elements, ensuring the chalet’s original spirit remains. The exterior façades were restored to their original colour schemes and the historic balcony railings were preserved. Inside, the Alpine character of Le Même’s architecture endures through restored carved woodwork and original fittings, complemented by a curated selection of period furniture including desks, seating and consoles.
Le Même, who trained under French furniture designer Émile-Jacques Ruhlmann and drew inspiration from Le Corbusier and De Stijl, merged art deco elegance with modernist structure and local Savoyard vernacular. Claves’ interventions honour this legacy while introducing its own signature touches. Decorative geometries inspired by traditional mountain motifs – stars, discs and ‘wolf teeth’ patterns – feature alongside a contrasting palette of reds, greens and dark woods. Elements of theatre, fantasy and Scandinavian folklore weave throughout, alternating refinement and eccentricity.
The studio has blended period and vintage objects with contemporary creations: standout features include a fresco by Louise Defente in the library, a wall ceramic by Héloïse Rival in the master bathroom, and enamelled ceramic work by Côme Clérino in the indoor pool. A particularly special element is the museum-like lower level dedicated to archival reproductions from Le Même, including sketches and photographs.
Le Sarto’s heritage is honoured while offering a refreshing departure from the standardised ‘modern ski’ aesthetic that Le Même’s work has inspired, while its original conception as a private home imbues the chalet with remarkable warmth.
Anna Solomon is Wallpaper’s digital staff writer, working across all of Wallpaper.com’s core pillars. She has a special interest in interiors and curates the weekly spotlight series, The Inside Story. Before joining the team at the start of 2025, she was senior editor at Luxury London Magazine and Luxurylondon.co.uk, where she covered all things lifestyle and interviewed tastemakers such as Jimmy Choo, Michael Kors, Priya Ahluwalia, Zandra Rhodes, and Ellen von Unwerth.
