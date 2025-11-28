Enter a metallic, maximalist playground for pasta lovers in Barcelona
Relleno’s first flagship restaurant pushes casual dining into a chrome-lined future, wrapping guests in a sculptural grid that riffs on the geometry of filled pasta
Pasta house Relleno has been shaping a new visual rhythm for casual dining since its launch in Madrid in 2023. Its formula – freshly made, fast-delivered filled pasta, paired with a tongue-in-cheek attitude (‘Your palate is our muse’) – quickly seduced devotees of Italian tradition across the Spanish capital.
Relleno, Barcelona
What began as a delivery-only operation has now materialised into a bold flagship in Barcelona, where comfort meets futurism, and the brand’s ethos (‘Maximalism served daily’) becomes spatial. Local studio Isern Serra took Relleno’s name (meaning ‘filling’ in Spanish) almost literally, crafting a sculptural envelope of foam-filled cushions wrapped in metallic fabric, arranged as a padded grid across the walls.
‘Each piece, through its shape and materiality, evokes the idea of filled pasta, establishing a direct link between the product and the space that contains it,’ says studio founder Isern Serra. The immersive two-storey space opens with a cavernous entrance: a five-metre-high volume lined with stainless steel digital kiosks and an ordering counter, over which hangs an inox lamp by French artist MLK Furniture.
‘The architectural elements were designed not only to be aesthetically compelling but to narrate the brand’s story through form and material,’ Serra adds. As the ceiling drops, the atmosphere shifts into something more intimate. Diners sink into poufs upholstered in the same metallic textiles, while a glowing lightbox at the rear – echoed again on the upper level – bathes the space in a colour that can be adjusted to suit the mood.
Upstairs, a sweeping custom-made sofa snakes through the room, anchored by circular stainless steel tables and bespoke stools by MLK Furniture. The padded grid continues across the ceiling, while mirrors and RGB fixtures animate the periphery with shifting reflections. At the centre, an existing structural pillar has been transformed into a sculptural stainless steel table, ringed with vivid orange stools.
Relleno is located at Via Augusta, 39, Sarrià-Sant Gervasi, 08006 Barcelona, Spain.
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox.
Sofia de la Cruz is the Travel Editor at Wallpaper*. A self-declared flâneuse, she feels most inspired when taking the role of a cultural observer – chronicling the essence of cities and remote corners through their nuances, rituals, and people. Her work lives at the intersection of art, design, and culture, often shaped by conversations with the photographers who capture these worlds through their lens.
-
This Alpine chalet rejects the ‘modern ski’ aesthetic to embrace art deco
Originally designed by architect Henry Jacques Le Même, a key figure in shaping the Alpine style, Le Sarto in Megève, France, has been captivatingly transformed by interior architecture studio Claves
-
How Costanza Vallese distilled Fendi's codes into a collection of furniture for Design Miami
Constanza Vallese’s lily-studded salon for Fendi at Design Miami 2025 (2-7 December) celebrates legacy, creativity and craftsmanship through five artisanal collaborations
-
Art-filled Embassy House in Buenos Aires has all the right connections
Kallos Turin transforms a former diplomatic residence in Buenos Aires into a private family home with a mission to reconcile past and present
-
Reach for the Barcelona skyline from this horizon-busting hotel
Hotel Arts Barcelona gets a luminous new look from New York studio Meyer Davis
-
A striking new cinema glows inside Madrid’s Reina Sofia Museum
Barcelona-based studio Bach reimagines a historic auditorium as a crimson-and-blue dreamscape
-
This boutique hotel in Seville is an unmissable cabinet of curiosities
Located in the city’s Jewish quarter, Hotel Casa del Limonero is a modern and contemporary art and design enthusiast’s dream
-
Peek inside Madrid’s best-kept art secret
Solo’s labyrinthine new art space in Madrid presents a surreal opportunity for exploring contemporary art and architecture
-
Has the ice cream parlour come of age?
A global wave of architecture studios is treating the scoop as spectacle, turning parlours into immersive social spaces
-
Jaç Hi-Fi Café brings Japanese listening-bar culture to Barcelona
Isern Serra Studio unveils a sound-sculpted interior that brings Japanese listening traditions into Catalonia’s contemporary design landscape
-
This chic new restaurant in Ibiza looks like a gallery and feels like a party
Mira by Gathering marries contemporary art, Mediterranean fare, and laid-back glamour in a space designed for both contemplation and celebration
-
Do luxury hotels need a farmer-in-residence?
From Ibiza to Indonesia, hospitality brands are cultivating a new travel experience, where wellness begins in the soil and ends at the table