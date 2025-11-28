Pasta house Relleno has been shaping a new visual rhythm for casual dining since its launch in Madrid in 2023. Its formula – freshly made, fast-delivered filled pasta, paired with a tongue-in-cheek attitude (‘Your palate is our muse’) – quickly seduced devotees of Italian tradition across the Spanish capital.

Relleno, Barcelona

What began as a delivery-only operation has now materialised into a bold flagship in Barcelona, where comfort meets futurism, and the brand’s ethos (‘Maximalism served daily’) becomes spatial. Local studio Isern Serra took Relleno’s name (meaning ‘filling’ in Spanish) almost literally, crafting a sculptural envelope of foam-filled cushions wrapped in metallic fabric, arranged as a padded grid across the walls.

‘Each piece, through its shape and materiality, evokes the idea of filled pasta, establishing a direct link between the product and the space that contains it,’ says studio founder Isern Serra. The immersive two-storey space opens with a cavernous entrance: a five-metre-high volume lined with stainless steel digital kiosks and an ordering counter, over which hangs an inox lamp by French artist MLK Furniture.

‘The architectural elements were designed not only to be aesthetically compelling but to narrate the brand’s story through form and material,’ Serra adds. As the ceiling drops, the atmosphere shifts into something more intimate. Diners sink into poufs upholstered in the same metallic textiles, while a glowing lightbox at the rear – echoed again on the upper level – bathes the space in a colour that can be adjusted to suit the mood.

Upstairs, a sweeping custom-made sofa snakes through the room, anchored by circular stainless steel tables and bespoke stools by MLK Furniture. The padded grid continues across the ceiling, while mirrors and RGB fixtures animate the periphery with shifting reflections. At the centre, an existing structural pillar has been transformed into a sculptural stainless steel table, ringed with vivid orange stools.

Relleno is located at Via Augusta, 39, Sarrià-Sant Gervasi, 08006 Barcelona, Spain.

