Year in review: top 10 audio products of 2023, as selected by Wallpaper’s Jonathan Bell

If only electronics were for life and not just for Christmas. The relentless pressure to upgrade and enhance, plus the lack of repairability are the Achilles’ heel of too much modern technology. Our top 10 audio products of 2023 err towards the long-lasting, combining high-quality sounds and well-crafted hardware.

Top 10 audio of 2023: Jonathan Bell’s picks

01. The Dark Side of the Moon Turntable

The Dark Side of the Moon Turntable by Pro-Ject Audio Systems (Image credit: Pro-Ject Audio Systems)

Pro-Ject’s Dark Side of the Moon turntable is an intriguing 50th-birthday spin on Pink Floyd’s 1973 masterpiece.

02. Tivoli SongBook

SongBook by Tivoli Audio (Image credit: Tivoli Audio)

Tivoli’s rugged SongBook range adds an authentically rugged edge to the Bluetooth speaker genre, with the added bonus of a built-in guitar amp.

03. Ruark Audio R410

Ruark Audio R410 Music System (Image credit: Ruark Audio)

Ruark’s impeccably stylish R410 is at home in the smartest interior, with walnut finishes and a huge range of audio sources to choose from.

04. Linn Sondek LP12-50 turntable

Linn Sondek LP12-50 turntable (Image credit: Linn / LoveFrom)

A passion project combining Jony Ive’s love of vinyl with Linn’s long-standing classic, the LP12-50 is a supremely stylish way of celebrating a half century.

05. Wrensilva Standard HiFi Record Console

Wrensilva Club Series (Image credit: courtesy of Wrensilva)

Another entrant in the hi-fi-as-furniture category, Wrensilva’s hand-made teak Standard HiFi Record Console will hook with Sonos and add warmth to any room.

06. Loutd Musegg speaker

Loutd Musegg speaker (Image credit: Loudt)

Austrian manufacturer Loutd piqued our interest with the upgradeable Musegg, a standalone speaker that stood out in our round-up of sculptural soundmakers.

07. Nocs Mini speaker

Nocs Mini speaker (Image credit: photo by Ion Kombokis)

Nocs in another company investing in solid hardware that encourages longevity and repairability. The Nocs Mini is the company’s latest Bluetooth device.

08. Bang & Olufsen Beolab 8

Bang & Olufsen Beolab 8 (Image credit: Bang & Olufsen)

B&O’s approach needs no introduction, and the Beolab 8 is just one of a range of devices that look as good as they sound. The Danish legend delivered yet again with the wooden-finned Beolab 8.

09. Denon PerL Pro earbuds

Denon PerL Pro earbuds (Image credit: Denon)

Of all the earbuds that crossed our desks in 2023, Denon’s PerL Pro were both sleek looking and exceptionally advanced. The Adaptive Acoustic Technology tailors the sound for your ears.

10. A.bsolument Prodige Bluetooth speaker

A.bsolument Prodige speaker (Image credit: A.bsolument)

A.bsolument’s Prodige speaker was a pleasant diversion from the status quo, featuring Focal components and a minimal, recycled aluminium fascia.

