Year in review: top 10 audio products of 2023, as selected by Wallpaper’s Jonathan Bell
Every audio brand offers high fidelity as a gilt-edged promise – which products matched up to the claims? Consult our top 10
If only electronics were for life and not just for Christmas. The relentless pressure to upgrade and enhance, plus the lack of repairability are the Achilles’ heel of too much modern technology. Our top 10 audio products of 2023 err towards the long-lasting, combining high-quality sounds and well-crafted hardware.
Top 10 audio of 2023: Jonathan Bell’s picks
01. The Dark Side of the Moon Turntable
Pro-Ject’s Dark Side of the Moon turntable is an intriguing 50th-birthday spin on Pink Floyd’s 1973 masterpiece.
02. Tivoli SongBook
Tivoli’s rugged SongBook range adds an authentically rugged edge to the Bluetooth speaker genre, with the added bonus of a built-in guitar amp.
03. Ruark Audio R410
Ruark’s impeccably stylish R410 is at home in the smartest interior, with walnut finishes and a huge range of audio sources to choose from.
04. Linn Sondek LP12-50 turntable
A passion project combining Jony Ive’s love of vinyl with Linn’s long-standing classic, the LP12-50 is a supremely stylish way of celebrating a half century.
05. Wrensilva Standard HiFi Record Console
Another entrant in the hi-fi-as-furniture category, Wrensilva’s hand-made teak Standard HiFi Record Console will hook with Sonos and add warmth to any room.
06. Loutd Musegg speaker
Austrian manufacturer Loutd piqued our interest with the upgradeable Musegg, a standalone speaker that stood out in our round-up of sculptural soundmakers.
07. Nocs Mini speaker
Nocs in another company investing in solid hardware that encourages longevity and repairability. The Nocs Mini is the company’s latest Bluetooth device.
08. Bang & Olufsen Beolab 8
B&O’s approach needs no introduction, and the Beolab 8 is just one of a range of devices that look as good as they sound. The Danish legend delivered yet again with the wooden-finned Beolab 8.
09. Denon PerL Pro earbuds
Of all the earbuds that crossed our desks in 2023, Denon’s PerL Pro were both sleek looking and exceptionally advanced. The Adaptive Acoustic Technology tailors the sound for your ears.
10. A.bsolument Prodige Bluetooth speaker
A.bsolument’s Prodige speaker was a pleasant diversion from the status quo, featuring Focal components and a minimal, recycled aluminium fascia.
Jonathan Bell has written for Wallpaper* magazine since 1999, covering everything from architecture and transport design to books, tech and graphic design. He is now the magazine’s Transport and Technology Editor. Jonathan has written and edited 15 books, including Concept Car Design, 21st Century House, and The New Modern House. He is also the host of Wallpaper’s first podcast.
