Latest and greatest earbuds as more high-end brands move into the field

Earbuds are the product extension of choice for many audio tech companies, compact, high-value devices that can be engineered to capture the signature sound quality of a flagship product, while the design can easily incorporate key aspects of corporate branding. The latest in our regular round-ups of in-ear audio design features high-end brands – from the world of audio and elsewhere – giving their identity to this everyday tech essential. There are also new releases from long-standing experts in the genre. Read on to discover our latest selection.

Denon PerL Pro earbuds

Denon PerL Pro earbuds (Image credit: Denon)

The new Denon PerL Pro earbuds are bold and button-like, using Adaptive Acoustic Technology (AAT) developed by Masimo, a medical device specialist moving into the fast-moving world of hearing enhancement and audio. AAT was previously at the core of Australian start-up Nura but is out on licence to Denon, a long-standing name in hi-fi but now part of one of the many tech conglomerates hoovering up known brands. PerL Pro uses AAT to create a personal audio profile – something you’ll only do once or twice – but the analysis should bring benefits, creating a richer sound that’s tailored to your hearing. Transparent conversation mode and noise cancelling are also available.

Denon PerL Pro, £299, Denon.com

JBL Soundgear Sense Open-ear earbuds

JBL Soundgear Sense Open-ear earbuds (Image credit: JBL)

JBL’s Soundgear Sense are wireless open-ear earbuds, in that they conduct sound waves through bone, rather than directly into the ear canal like a conventional in-ear earbud. Distinguished by the ear loop that keeps the driver in position, this particular set uses tried and tested JBL’s OpenSound Technology, as well as retaining a heightened connection with your surroundings that a traditional earbud can’t manage. There are four onboard microphones for call quality, and the form factor (and sweat resistant design) makes them a great choice for runners.

JBL Soundgear Sense, £129.99, UK.JBL.com/

Marshall Motif II ANC earphones

Marshall Motif II ANC earphones (Image credit: Marshall)

Marshall continues to apply its familiar logo script onto devices that were never part of the amplifier brand’s original milieu. Bluetooth speakers are at least understandable, but can the company also compete in the earbud arena? This is the second generation of Marshall’s Motif series, with improved noise cancelling and support for the incoming Bluetooth LE standard, which improves connectivity and quality of wireless audio. That logo is present and correct, as is the rugged, amp-like texture of the charging case, made from 70 per cent post-consumer recycled plastic.

Marshall Motif II, £179.99, MarshallHeadphones.com

Sony WF‑1000XM5 earbuds

Sony WF‑1000XM5 earbuds (Image credit: Sony)

Your ears are in safe hands with Sony, and what the company lacks in catchy names it makes up for in its almost limitless experience of portable audio. The company’s new WF‑1000XM5 earbuds exude its trademark quality, with advanced noise-cancelling designed expressly for busy transport systems, as well as the ability to add 60 minutes of play time with a three-minute charge. Available in black and silver, the case can charge wirelessly and holds 16 hours’ worth of listening time to add to the eight-hour battery life of the earbuds themselves.

Sony, WF-1000XM5 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones, £259, Sony.co.uk

Bugatti x Master & Dynamic MW08 earbuds

Bugatti x Master & Dynamic MW08 earbuds (Image credit: Master & Dynamic)

Bugatti’s new collaboration with Master & Dynamic is the meeting of two big names in their respective fields. While M&D doesn't have anything to do with the in-car audio of the world’s best-known hypercar maker, it has gone for a palette of materials and colours that harks back to Bugatti’s heritage. The MW08 series is available in three colour combinations, including French Racing Blue and the Jet Orange used in the Chiron Super Sport1. The headphone shape evokes Bugatti’s horseshoe grille, and aluminium is also featured prominently to reference its use in the cars.

Master & Dynamic for Bugatti MW08, £419, MasterDynamic.co.uk

JLab JBuds Mini earbuds

JLab JBuds Mini earbuds (Image credit: JLabs)

Billed as the smallest earbuds you can buy, the JBuds Mini from JLAb compresses the size of both buds and case to cater for those whose ears can’t cope with the increasingly hefty scale of high-end devices. Small and light yet still powerful and feature-filled (noise-cancelling, 20-hour-plus playtime), the Minis are available in five colours, mint, sage, pink, aqua, and black, with an appropriately compact price to match.

JLab JBuds Mini, £39.99, UK.JLab.com

OneOdio OpenRock S earbuds

OneOdio OpenRock S earbuds (Image credit: OneOdio)

Another air conduction option, OneOdio’s OpenRock S have IPX5 water resistance, an impressive 19 hours of playback in the earbuds themselves (60 hours with the case), an adjustable ear hook and a sizeable (for earphones) bass driver for low-end performance.

OneOdio OpenRock S, £81, OneOdio.com

Honor Earbuds X5

Honor Earbuds X5 (Image credit: Honor)

Honor continues its expansion into aspect of domestic tech with its newest earbuds, the X5, joining a roster that includes laptops, tablets and mobile phones. The Shenzhen-based tech company has gone for a softer, pebble-like case and an AirPod-aping stalk design. The company claims an AI-driven noise cancelling system, as well as an impressive total listening time of 27 hours.

Honor Earbuds X5, £34.99, HiHONOR.com

Cleer Audio ARC II Sport earbuds

Cleer Audio ARC II Sport earbuds (Image credit: Cleer Audio)

As the name suggests, this latest version of Cleer’s Arc headphones is pitched at the more active listener, with a flexible ‘Earhook’ that keeps the open-ear device firmly in place. Another innovation is a six-axis motion sensor system that theoretically allows you to move your head to operate the earbuds, for example switching tracks and answering calls. The case adds 27 additional hours of battery life to the 8 hours on the device, and also incorporates a sanitising system using UV-C light.

Cleer Audio ARC II Sport, £199, CleerAudio.co.uk

Montblanc MTB 03 in-ear headphones

Montblanc MTB 03 in-ear headphones (Image credit: Montblanc)

Another premium brand dipping its toes into the ubiquitous earbud category, Montblanc’s MTB 03 in-ear headphones are the German luxury goods manufacturer’s first foray into the sector. Premium feel is the name of the game, with prominent deployment of the white Montblanc element on both aluminium charging case and the buds themselves, as well as a discrete ring of chrome. The usual functions are present, including noise cancelling, touch operation and water resistance, while Montblanc enlisted former Sennheiser sound engineer Axel Grell to create a ‘balanced audio tuning that resonates with our audiences.’

Montblanc MTB 03 In-Ear Headphones, £345, Montblanc.com

Astell & Kern AK UW100 MKII earbuds

Astell & Kern AK UW100 MKII earbuds (Image credit: Astell & Kern)

Astell & Kern’s new AK UW100 MKII earbuds are an upgrade of the Korean company’s solid entry into the premium earbud sphere. The new model increases playback time (a total of 29 hours in conjunction with the case), while the snugly fitted buds feature A&K’s trademark faceted geometry, giving them a jewel-like quality when they’re in the ear.

Astell & Kern AK UW100 MKII earbuds, £269, AstellnKern.co.uk