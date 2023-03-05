New earbuds to switch to, from high-end and polychromatic to eco-friendly

There’s often just a hairsbreadth of difference between the capabilities and qualities of the leading earbud brands, meaning that only the tricky issue of fit stands between you and your enjoyment of the product. Given that try-before-you-buy is obviously discouraged in the in-ear market, most people tend to find a brand they like and stick with its earbuds for ever more. If you want to broaden your horizon – or occasionally try to colour co-ordinate – here are six models that are new to market.

Six new earbuds to switch to

Bowers & Wilkins Pi7 S2

(Image credit: Bowers & Wilkins)

B&W’s new S2 version of the Pi7 is a premium pair of ‘true wireless’ earbuds, thanks to the true 24-bit connection between each ear for hi-res audio and sophisticated noise cancelling. Available in satin black, canvas white and midnight blue, the Pi7 S2s are a finely detailed piece of industrial design, in line with the company’s larger audio products, including the instantly familiar Zeppelin.

Bowers & Wilkins Pi7 S2 In-ear True Wireless earbuds, £349, BowersWilkins.com (opens in new tab)

Sony LinkBuds S

(Image credit: Sony)

Sony’s latest variant on its popular LinkBuds series is available in four colours and comes with advanced noise cancelling and an Adaptive Sound Control system, which allows you to dial in the level of ambient noise you want to hear. Full-on noise cancelling is a completely cossetting experience (the earbuds have even been designed to cope with high winds), and the adaptive functionality allows the earbuds to ‘learn’ your preferences in various locations.

Sony LinkBuds S, £139, Sony.co.uk (opens in new tab)

Xiaomi Buds 4 Pro

(Image credit: Xiaomi)

Xiaomi is pitching for the upper end of the market with its new Buds 4 Pro earbuds, which bring the familiar modern mix of noise cancelling, a special voice mode for conversing without taking out your earbuds (something of a faux pas in some circles), as well support for high res audio. There’s also something called ‘Dimensional audio’, the Chinese brand’s take on 3D sound. Another big selling point is design, and the snappy, pebble-like case showcases the matte gold and chrome finish of the earbuds – which are said to deliver an impressive nine hours of listening time.

Xiaomi Buds 4 Pro, £239.99, Mi.com (opens in new tab)

OnePlus Buds Pro 2

(Image credit: OnePlus)

Developed in collaboration with Danish brand Dynaudio, OnePlus’ Buds Pro 2 are relatively pared back and low key – even the optional Arbor Green finish goes against the grain. They get their 3D chops from Google’s Spatial Audio system and promise to give ten hours of listening time after just ten minutes of charging in the case.

OnePlus Buds Pro 2, £179, OnePlus.com (opens in new tab)

Majority Tru Bio Earbuds

(Image credit: Majority)

Majority’s Tru Bio Biodegradable TWS Wireless Earbuds are taking a different tack. Aiming for low cost and low weight, the British company has also used eco-biodegradable plastic components in both the earbuds and the charging case. Intended to address the issue of rampant over-consumption of electronics head-on, the Tru Bio hopefully last longer than their price point suggests. However, the idea of 100 trees being planted as a result of this publication is reason enough to include them here.

Majority Tru Bio Earbuds, £34.95, Majority.co.uk (opens in new tab) and Amazon.co.uk (opens in new tab)

Bang & Olufsen EX Atelier Editions

(Image credit: Bang & Olufsen)

You’ve probably missed the boat if you want to buy the Lime Green version of B&O’s excellent EX earbuds. The renowned Danish audiophile is putting out a number of ‘Atelier Editions’ of the EX throughout the year, with different colours coming later in the year. Bringing B&O design and heft to this often ephemeral sector, the EX earbuds are best for diehard quality fanatics.

Bang & Olufsen EX Atelier Editions, £699, Bang-Olufsen.com (opens in new tab)