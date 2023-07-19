Elegantly finished consoles add natural lustre to your home audio set-up
New finishes make these classic consoles by Brionvega and Wrensilva stand out from run-of-the-mill radiograms
We’ve come a long way since hi-fi had to double up as furniture to fit in a room. Now that audio enthusiasts are seeking out physical formats and analogue players, it’s time for all-in-one pieces and bespoke hi-fi furniture to have a renaissance. We’ve selected a couple of key consoles that can all command a room.
The Standard Hi-Fi Record Console by Wrensilva
American music design brand Wrensilva has announced a new model, The Standard HiFi Record Console in Teak. The San Diego-based company is limiting production of this meticulously constructed unit to 100 units. Handmade using FSC-certified plantation teak, the unit comes with a high-grade turntable, full integration for new and existing Sonos systems, plus connectivity via Bluetooth, two auxiliary inputs and a traditional 3.5in socket.
The slatted doors are flanked by white speaker covers, while slender satin brass legs add to the upscale Mid-Century feel. Inside, there’s space to store 135 vinyl albums.
Standard HiFi Record Console in Teak by Wrensilva, $9,990, Wrensilva.com
Radiofonografo rr126 Ciliegio by Brionvega
Brionvega has an impressive archive of heritage designs to draw upon (see its reissued 1970s RR231 Totem by Mario Bellini). The Italian audio company’s latest reissue is a new version of Achille and Pier Giacomo Castiglioni's rr126 Radiofonografo. The Ciliegio (meaning cherry tree) limited edition comprises 100 units, finished in rich cherry wood. With its modular speakers, fluted aluminium frame and simple geometric control panel, the Radiofonografo became an instant classic when it debuted in 1965. Cherry’s acoustic properties are well known, as is its rich, reddish finish.
Combined with updated electronics and the Castiglioni’s masterful modern forms, the Ciliegio is an heirloom for the ages that also plays music.
Radiofonografo rr126 Ciliegio limited edition by Brionvega, €20,000.00, Brionvega.com
Jonathan Bell has written for Wallpaper* magazine since 1999, covering everything from architecture and transport design to books, tech and graphic design. He is now the magazine’s Transport and Technology Editor. Jonathan has written and edited 15 books, including Concept Car Design, 21st Century House, and The New Modern House. He is also the host of Wallpaper’s first podcast.
