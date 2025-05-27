Bang & Olufsen’s Recreated Classics series continues with this ultimate vinyl set-up

Bang & Olufsen have announced the Beosystem 3000c, a thoroughly upgraded and updated vinyl-based system that continues the company’s current Recreated Classics series. Limited to just 100 sets, the Beosystem 3000c combines a recreation of the iconic 1985 Beogram 3000 turntable with a pair of modern Beolab 8 stereo speakers.

Beogram 3000 turntable (Image credit: Bang & Olufsen)

Familiar to anyone of a certain age who hankered after a minimally-furnished loft – be it in New York or London’s Docklands – the Beogram 3000c is a sleek and high-tech piece of audio equipment, vinyl’s last stylistic throw of the dice before the domination of the compact disc.

Detail of the Beogram 3000 turntable (Image credit: Bang & Olufsen)

The newly revived turntable features a solid walnut back cover with re-anodised aluminium panels as well as a new dust lid, with the geometrically precise tonearm and platter adding to the geometric elegance of the design. Bang & Olufsen’s Factory 5 in Struer is home to the Recreated Classics, and it’s where each unit is rebuilt, with aluminium components pearl-blasted and brushed as part of the hand assembly process.

The Beosystem 3000c is limited to 100 units (Image credit: Bang & Olufsen)

The 100 numbered turntables are paired with a walnut and aluminium finished pair of Beolab 8 speakers, giving a strong visual consistency across the system. In addition to vinyl playback via the Beogram 3000c, the speakers provide access to all the major streaming services via WiFi and Bluetooth and B&O’s newest iteration of its streaming software, the Mozart Platform.

Bang & Olufsen Beosystem 3000c (Image credit: Bang & Olufsen)

Figuring that if something isn’t broke, why bother fixing it, the Bang & Olufsen Recreated Classic range gives new life to some of the company’s most iconic and sought-after products. The approach gives those who hung on to formats like vinyl and CDs a fresh chance to listen anew and apply decades of advances in audio sophistication to their favourite albums. All the company needs now is to apply the service to one of the many cassette recorders it released in the 70s, 80s and 90s.

Beosystem 3000c, special order only, £22,100/ €26,000, Bang-Olufsen.com, @BangOlufsen